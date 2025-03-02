One more decision of Shiv Sena ex-min Tanaji Sawant clouded by controversy

MUMBAI: One more decision of former Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant is at the centre of a controversy. According to reports, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has stayed a ₹3,190-crore contract given by Sawant to a Pune-based firm for five years, an action supported by opposition parties. However, the chief minister’s office (CMO) has denied making any such intervention. Mumbai, India - June 16, 2019:Newly sworn cabinet minister Tanaji Sawant with Maharashtra governor Vidyasagar rao and CM Devendra Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, June 16, 2019. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Insiders told HT that the state health department had started reviewing a decision taken during Sawant’s tenure as health minister, following an objection raised by the union health ministry. The ministry has further directed the stoppage of fresh construction work under the National Health Mission.

In the recent past, the chief minister directed the public health department to make changes in Sawant’s proposal of procuring over 900 ambulances. The decision was taken following suspicion of favouritism by the then health minister.

On Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ reported that Fadnavis had stayed a contract of ₹3,190 crore, which was given by Sawant to a private firm, ignoring eligibility criteria. This led to speculation that Fadnavis was continuing to corner his predecessor and ally Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde in their ongoing cold war.

While deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was not aware of the decision, state public health minister Prakash Abitkar did not deny it. “It is not only about the health department,” he said. “All departments will have to be sincere in their work. If there is an irregularity, it needs to be investigated. This does not mean the decision was taken against any party or individual.”

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat, in an attempt to defend Sawant, said that the processing of a tender and other formalities was done by the department and not the minister. “Even if the former health minister is from our party, his work is limited to issuing orders,” he said. “Calling for a tender and incorporating rules and conditions is the job of the health commissioner. If there is irregularity and a complaint has been made, then it needs to be investigated.”

The rival Shiv Sena (UBT) welcomed the decision. “We all know who was the health minister during Eknath Shinde’s tenure as chief minister and how many scams happened in that period,” said Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. “This is the reason the BJP opposed Sawant’s name for a ministership.”

Raut said that the public health department was directly linked to the common people and BPL (Below Poverty Line) families. “If there is corruption in the funds for welfare of poor people, then serious action should be taken,” he said.

When contacted, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said, “There is no stay issued by the CMO. There is also no communication received or sent by the CMO in this regard.”

Officials told HT that the issue was between the state health department and the union health ministry. The ministry grants funds under the National Health Mission to upgrade health infrastructure in states. “It has mandated that only five percent of funds can be used for constructing primary health centres (PHCs), whereas in Sawant’s case, 15% of the funds were used, which led to objections raised by the health ministry,” said a senior health official.

The official added that the ministry had directed the health department to review the works granted by the previous health minister. “It has further directed the department to complete works which are in the final stages but not to start any fresh ones until the review is completed,” he said.