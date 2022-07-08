One spell of rain leaves Kamwari River Bridge in Bhiwandi full of potholes

The Kamwari River Bridge and the connecting road in Nadi Naka area in Bhiwandi has developed huge craters, making commuting difficult for motorists. The area also witnesses regular waterlogging, flood and potholes, making it difficult for pedestrians and motorists.

Year after year, no efforts are put in to repair the bridge. The Bhiwandi-Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) is responsible for the road while the bridge is under the Public Works Department (PWD) of the State.

Suraj Soni, 28, a motorist and resident of Nadi Naka, said, “Around 50 potholes have been seen on this bridge and surrounding the road. Many stones have loosened from the road surface due to waterlogging. These pebbles can hit vehicles or pedestrians, leading to accidents. The authorities should repair these roads without waiting for any untoward incident or a public outcry.”

Umesh Tiwari, 32, a resident of Nadi Naka, said, “There is no road on the bridge. It is full of potholes. The bridge connects Bhiwandi to Gujarat and many heavy vehicles ply on the bridge, so potholes result in slow moving traffic.”

A BNCMC official said that they have issued yearly potholes fill tenders for all the five wards and work is under way.

Anil Pawar, State PWD officer, said, “We filled the potholes with stones temporarily during the continuous rain. Once the rain stops, the maintenance of the road will start. We will resurface the road once there is a dry spell. The government has sanctioned ₹2Cr for the maintenance of the road from Ambadi village to Bhiwandi.”