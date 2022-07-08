One spell of rain leaves Kamwari River Bridge in Bhiwandi full of potholes
The Kamwari River Bridge and the connecting road in Nadi Naka area in Bhiwandi has developed huge craters, making commuting difficult for motorists. The area also witnesses regular waterlogging, flood and potholes, making it difficult for pedestrians and motorists.
Year after year, no efforts are put in to repair the bridge. The Bhiwandi-Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) is responsible for the road while the bridge is under the Public Works Department (PWD) of the State.
Suraj Soni, 28, a motorist and resident of Nadi Naka, said, “Around 50 potholes have been seen on this bridge and surrounding the road. Many stones have loosened from the road surface due to waterlogging. These pebbles can hit vehicles or pedestrians, leading to accidents. The authorities should repair these roads without waiting for any untoward incident or a public outcry.”
Umesh Tiwari, 32, a resident of Nadi Naka, said, “There is no road on the bridge. It is full of potholes. The bridge connects Bhiwandi to Gujarat and many heavy vehicles ply on the bridge, so potholes result in slow moving traffic.”
A BNCMC official said that they have issued yearly potholes fill tenders for all the five wards and work is under way.
Anil Pawar, State PWD officer, said, “We filled the potholes with stones temporarily during the continuous rain. Once the rain stops, the maintenance of the road will start. We will resurface the road once there is a dry spell. The government has sanctioned ₹2Cr for the maintenance of the road from Ambadi village to Bhiwandi.”
At least 40 Sena corporators in Kalyan-Dombivli pledge support to Shinde
A day after outgoing Thane Shiv Sena corporators joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction, around 40 former Shiv Sena corporators from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation followed suit. Apart from the Sena corporators, 10 former corporators from MNS and BJP also joined Shinde. Shinde was in Dombivli late on Thursday night to meet the Sena functionaries when around 50 corporators pledged their support to him.
Woman living in Mumbai since 1966 moves HC for Indian citizenship
A 67-year-old woman, who has been living in the city since 1966, has approached the Bombay high court seeking directions to the Central government to grant Ila Popat, who resides in Andheri's Indian citizenship. Advocate Aditya Chitale, representing the woman, informed a division bench of justice S V Gangapurwala and justice S M Modak on Friday that Ila was born in Uganda to parents of Indian origin who had held British passports.
Formulate pro-people policy, Aman Arora tells officials
The housing and urban development minister, Aman Arora on Friday said the Punjab government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann is fully committed to providing all citizen-centric services to the people living in urban areas of the state with emphasis on transparency and accountability factors. He said that clean, devoid of corrupt practices and an accountable administration would be the hallmark of the Punjab government.
2 arrested for robbery, assault after man comes out of coma
Ritik Singh, 21, allegedly started robbing people in March this year to make up for ₹16 lakh that he had stolen from his family the same month and gambled away. One of Singh's victims, who had slipped into coma after being robbed and assaulted on the intervening night of June 5 and 6 in Faridabad, woke up and told his family members about the attack.
Palghar Sena MP writes to Uddhav to support Murmu in Presidential poll
Mumbai: Keeping political differences aside, Palghar Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit has urged the former chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray to support BJP-backed Presidential candidate, Draupadi Murmu in the upcoming Presidential elections, to be held this month. Gavit has left the decision to Thackeray to support Murmu instead of the nominee of the opposition, Yeshwant Sinha.
