Only 14 locations in Navi have potholes, claims NMMC; residents spot more in interior roads
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has claimed that its roads are free of potholes.
The residents, though, have a different story to tell. They have claimed that while the prime highways are in a better condition, the internal roads are in a bad state.
Following a two-day survey of roads by NMMC engineers, the civic body claimed that the issue of potholes is restricted to only 14 locations in the city. These include six patches on the Thane-Belapur Road, Turbhe, two locations on the Ghansoli flyover, two locations in Vashi and some areas along the Koparkhairane flyover.
Sanjay Desai, city engineer, said, “We drove through various parts of the city to identify the areas with potholes. It can be conveniently said that both Nerul and Belapur roads have no potholes. Only 14 locations were identified to be having potholes and contractors were instructed to undertake repair work on these patches immediately.”
NMMC spends ₹33Cr annually on road repairs. Desai claimed that since most roads in Navi Mumbai are concretised, the issue of potholes is less prevalent. NMMC has spent ₹200Cr to concretise roads in Digha, roads connecting Uran Phata and Turbhe police station.
Repairs were undertaken late in the night on Thursday at the 14 locations and potholes in six locations were filled.
Residents, however, have slammed the NMMC for calling the city pothole-free. “I personally went around the city and have found that there are a lot of interior roads that have potholes. It has potholes. The road leading to Nerul’s Jewel of Navi Mumbai Park is totally uneven; the end of Palm Beach Road towards Vashi is in a bad condition and so also is the state of the underpass leading to Vashigaon from Sector 6. The commissioner should conduct such visits along with citizens,” said Rohit Malhotra, Vashi resident.
Another resident, Haresh Makhwana of Sanpada, added, “NMMC appears to have not taken into account the condition of various internal roads. The road leading to Sanpada village Sector 5 needs repair work. Recently, I went to Shaneeshwara temple in Nerul Sector 11. The roads have potholes. Certainly, when compared to Mumbai, our roads are far better but to claim it is free of potholes appears to be far-fetched.”
One spell of rain leaves Kamwari River Bridge in Bhiwandi full of potholes
The Kamwari River Bridge and the connecting road in Nadi Naka area in Bhiwandi has developed huge craters, making commuting difficult for motorists. Nadi Naka also witnesses regular waterlogging, flood and potholes, making it difficult for pedestrians and motorists. Year after year, no efforts are put in to repair the bridge. The Bhiwandi-Nizampura City Municipal Corporation is responsible for the road while the bridge is under the Public Works Department of the State.
Traffic snarls in Thane affect school children too
The traffic snarls faced in Thane city for the third consecutive day have hit not only the office goers but also the school students on Friday. Owing to the 6-7km long queues on Ghodbunder Highway and 5km on Eastern Express Highway, many students had to return home as they did not reach school on time. For seven-year-old reaching Smt, who stays in Kalwa, Aahan Varghese.
At least 40 Sena corporators in Kalyan-Dombivli pledge support to Shinde
A day after outgoing Thane Shiv Sena corporators joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction, around 40 former Shiv Sena corporators from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation followed suit. Apart from the Sena corporators, 10 former corporators from MNS and BJP also joined Shinde. Shinde was in Dombivli late on Thursday night to meet the Sena functionaries when around 50 corporators pledged their support to him.
Woman living in Mumbai since 1966 moves HC for Indian citizenship
A 67-year-old woman, who has been living in the city since 1966, has approached the Bombay high court seeking directions to the Central government to grant Ila Popat, who resides in Andheri's Indian citizenship. Advocate Aditya Chitale, representing the woman, informed a division bench of justice S V Gangapurwala and justice S M Modak on Friday that Ila was born in Uganda to parents of Indian origin who had held British passports.
Formulate pro-people policy, Aman Arora tells officials
The housing and urban development minister, Aman Arora on Friday said the Punjab government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann is fully committed to providing all citizen-centric services to the people living in urban areas of the state with emphasis on transparency and accountability factors. He said that clean, devoid of corrupt practices and an accountable administration would be the hallmark of the Punjab government.
