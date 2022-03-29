Only 5.32% in 12-15 yrs age group vaccinated against Covid by Thane Municipal Corporation
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has merely vaccinated 5.32% of those in the age group of 12 to 15 years till now. Initially, the TMC had received 25,000 vaccine doses to conduct vaccination for this age group. The civic body is now in talks with schools to make provisions for accessible vaccination centres in the vicinity to speed up the drive for children.
Approximately 99,000 target population of children are being provided vaccination facilities in 30 government vaccination centres across the city. Till now, 5,269 students have been vaccinated in these centres. This is a meagre number compared to the target population of the city in this age group.
“After discussing with schools, we have started vaccination centres in five schools for the convenience of the children and their families to get those between 12 years and 15 years of age inoculated. Gradually, as the board exams and final exams come to an end, we shall intensify the vaccination drive and ensure all children above 12 years get vaccinated before schools close for vacation,” said Dr Prasad Patil, immunisation officer, TMC.
