Open burning of waste will invite fine of 1,000 from Apr 1: BMC

MUMBAI: To deter people from burning waste in the open, as it poses serious environmental and health risks, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to increase the fine amount tenfold, from ₹100 to ₹1,000. : To deter people from burning waste in the open, as it poses serious environmental and health risks, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to increase the fine amount tenfold, from ₹ 100 to ₹ 1,000. (HT)

The new penalty charge will be effective from April 1, 2025. At the same time, a team has been formed at the ward level to prevent such open burning of waste. The team will include a junior supervisor from the Solid Waste Management department, a nuisance detector (ND staff), and a mukadam (supervisor).

The Brihanmumbai Sanitation and Health Bye-Laws, 2006, were framed under Section 462 (EE) of the amended Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, relating to collection, transportation and disposal of solid waste.

In accordance with the laws, under the guidance of municipal commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani, and additional municipal commissioner (city) Dr Ashwini Joshi, emphasis is being laid on public compliance with solid waste management rules.

Open burning of waste is observed routinely in many places in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, forcing the municipal administration to continuously act against such burning as it releases toxic gases and particulate matter in the open, deteriorating air quality and increasing respiratory diseases in people.

As per the provisions of the Sanitation Bye-Laws, the civic body has been levying a penalty of ₹ 100 only till now. Since the fine amount is relatively low, it was observed that citizens in many areas did not take it seriously and continued burning waste in the open, especially on open plots, construction sites, and roadside areas, where dry leaves, mixed waste and other materials were often found burnt.

Hence, the administration has now decided to impose a fine of ₹1,000 on the spot if anyone is found indulging in the hazardous act, said deputy commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Kiran Dighavkar.

Besides penalising, the team formed at the ward level to monitor such acts has also been tasked with creating awareness among citizens about the importance of environmental conservation.