Operation all out: 52 wanted accused arrested; warrants against 59 in Mumbai
The Mumbai Police on Saturday carried out a combing operation across the city and arrested 52 wanted accused, and issued arrest warrants against 59, involved in non-bailable offences.
The police also arrested 31 externed criminals in the operations which were carried out at 223 places, from Saturday night to till Sunday morning. A total of 1,369 criminals were also checked to ensure the law-and-order situation in the city.
The “Operation All-Out” is carried out every month across the city before any major event, under the guidance of Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vishwas Nangre Patil said, “The combing operation was started to maintain law and order situation in the city, as well as deter habitual offenders once or twice a month. This time, the operation was carried out on Saturday night, ahead of Republic Day”.
The combing operation, that was carried out at 223 locations, found 349 suspects allegedly involved in the mobile, chain, two and four-wheeler theft cases, as well as those persons who had been externed from the city but had returned on the sly.
On further investigation, the police arrested 52 wanted accused who were absconding or evading arrest in cases registered against them. Over 66 people were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while 33 were arrested with weapons.
The police carried out nakabandi at 101 major places across the city. Twelve drivers were arrested under the charges of drunk and drive, while the action was taken against 2,497 vehicle owners.
Ahead of the Republic Day, the police arrested 31 externed (preventive arrests) criminals, checked 739 hotels and lodges. Foot-patrolling were carried out at 444 sensitive locations. The operation will be carried out every month to ensure the law-and-order situation in the city, as well to nab habitual offenders. “The operation was undertaken under the supervision of joint commissioners of law and order, deputy commissioner of police, assistant commissioners and senior inspectors. Maximum manpower available with each police station was deployed,” said an officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As temperatures remain low, Mumbai records very poor air quality
- On Sunday, Mumbai’s overall air quality was only slightly behind Delhi’s air quality where an AQI of 339 was measured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consider plea to increase awareness on Constitution, laws, Bombay HC asks academicians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination: First phase in Mumbai may be completed in 1 month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Operation all out: 52 wanted accused arrested; warrants against 59 in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body rejects BEST’s proposal to install 30,000 advertising kiosks on electric poles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai records very poor air quality as temperatures remain low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Husband asking wife to drop case against him does not amount to domestic violence, says Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not sexual assault if minor is groped without 'skin to skin contact, intent': HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai added less than 3000 cases of Covid-19 this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra farmers converge in Mumbai against farm laws, to be joined by Pawar
- Labour unions and political parties such as the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Communist parties will also join the farmers’ morcha on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indira Nagar in Turbhe 1st Covid-free area in Navi Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 1 Covid death in 24 days in Bhiwandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s statue unveiled in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Placement offers withdrawn, IIT graduates look for jobs on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
90% turn up again in Mumbai to take their shot against Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox