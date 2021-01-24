IND USA
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Operation all out: 52 wanted accused arrested; warrants against 59 in Mumbai
Representational picture
Representational picture
mumbai news

Operation all out: 52 wanted accused arrested; warrants against 59 in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police on Saturday carried out a combing operation across the city and arrested 52 wanted accused, and issued arrest warrants against 59, involved in non-bailable offences
By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:44 PM IST

The Mumbai Police on Saturday carried out a combing operation across the city and arrested 52 wanted accused, and issued arrest warrants against 59, involved in non-bailable offences.

The police also arrested 31 externed criminals in the operations which were carried out at 223 places, from Saturday night to till Sunday morning. A total of 1,369 criminals were also checked to ensure the law-and-order situation in the city.

The “Operation All-Out” is carried out every month across the city before any major event, under the guidance of Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vishwas Nangre Patil said, “The combing operation was started to maintain law and order situation in the city, as well as deter habitual offenders once or twice a month. This time, the operation was carried out on Saturday night, ahead of Republic Day”.

The combing operation, that was carried out at 223 locations, found 349 suspects allegedly involved in the mobile, chain, two and four-wheeler theft cases, as well as those persons who had been externed from the city but had returned on the sly.

On further investigation, the police arrested 52 wanted accused who were absconding or evading arrest in cases registered against them. Over 66 people were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while 33 were arrested with weapons.

The police carried out nakabandi at 101 major places across the city. Twelve drivers were arrested under the charges of drunk and drive, while the action was taken against 2,497 vehicle owners.

Ahead of the Republic Day, the police arrested 31 externed (preventive arrests) criminals, checked 739 hotels and lodges. Foot-patrolling were carried out at 444 sensitive locations. The operation will be carried out every month to ensure the law-and-order situation in the city, as well to nab habitual offenders. “The operation was undertaken under the supervision of joint commissioners of law and order, deputy commissioner of police, assistant commissioners and senior inspectors. Maximum manpower available with each police station was deployed,” said an officer.

