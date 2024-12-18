Oppn slams govt on Beed sarpanch’s murder, throws CM a challenge

NAGPUR: The opposition cornered the Mahayuti government over the killing of a sarpanch in Beed district last week, and demanded the arrest of a close aide of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Dhananjay Munde. The opposition also demanded that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis adopt Beed as its guardian minister. Mumbai, India - August 17, 2022: MLA Dhananjay Munde (C) enters Vidhan Bhavan during the first day of the monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature Assembly in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) staged a dharna on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan, where the winter session of the state legislature is currently underway, and condemned the government for its failure to maintain law and order in Beed. Inside the house, the opposition moved an adjournment motion, demanding a debate on the violence in Parbhani and Beed districts.

Congress leaders Nana Patole and Nitin Raut said that people across the state were furious, and bandhs were being observed in various parts of the state, including in Nanded and Mumbai. Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar said the state government wanted to discuss both incidents and they would be debated on Wednesday. He also rejected the opposition’s motion, promoting the opposition to stage a walkout.

Beed MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar (NCP-SP) said that Walmik Karad, who is close to Munde, has been charged with extortion but due to the nature of his alleged involvement in the crime, he needs to be arrested for murder. “If the CDR (a cellphone’s logs of call details) of his mobile phone and that of the accused are examined, Karad’s link will be established. If Karad is not arrested before the winter session ends, there would be a huge demonstration in Beed district. There is unrest and fear among the people,” Kshirsagar claimed.

Calling the recent rise in serious crimes in Beed district the “Beed Pattern”, he said Fadnavis should accept the challenge and adopt Beed district as its guardian minister.

Namita Mundada, MLA from Kej (BJP), too demanded strict action. “There is fear among the people after the gruesome murder of the sarpanch. He was killed brutally on the national highway after being kidnapped and his eyes were gouged out. Police have arrested three accused but, eight days later, the key accused are still at large. The accused need to be hanged,” Mundada said.

Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh of Massajog village in Kej tehsil, was kidnapped and murdered on December 9. A local NCP leader, Vishnu Chate, has been arrested in the case. Deshmukh was allegedly killed for thwarting an attempt to extort ₹2 crore from a windmill company. The murder has been politicised as the sarpanch hailed from the Maratha community while Chate, whose NCP is a part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, belongs to the Vanjari community, an OBC community opposing the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category.

The case is being investigated by the Crime Investigation Department and a Special Investigation Team too has been announced by the state government. Police have arrested three persons, while four accused are at large.

Speaking outside Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, who is also leader of the opposition in the legislative council, said, “Law and order in Parbhani and Beed have taken a toss. Walmik Karad, a close aide of Dhananjay Munde, is responsible for the killing. Karad is also facing charges for extorting ₹2 crore. The people are under threat and fear. To instill a sense of law and order in Beed, some responsible minister from the government should take responsibility of the district by becoming its guardian minister,” Danve said.

Dhananjay Munde said he has never supported people with a criminal background. “I have no connection with Karad. People from across Beed insist on photographs and I do no refuse them. The photograph with Karad is one such instance. I have no concern for their personal lives. The police action in the sarpanch killing began in the first few hours after the murder. Three accused have been arrested. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will personally make a statement in the house, throwing light on every aspect of the case. It would not be proper to speak before his statement.”