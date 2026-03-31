MUMBAI: A slighted former mayor and a string of protocol lapses at public functions – it was all too much for the opposition in the BMC, who staged a walkout from the general body meeting on Monday. Opposition stages walkout over ‘snub’ in mayor’s office

The walkout took place after mayor Ritu Tawde invited the group leaders of various political parties to her office on Monday, for an impromptu meeting to discuss protocol issues.

Leader of the opposition Kishori Pednekar (Shiv Sena-UBT) turned up on time but Tawde was closeted with her Mahayuti colleagues. Amey Gole, Shiv Sena group leader, requested the opposition members led by Pednekar to wait in the ante chamber.

Pednekar, Tawde’s predecessor and a four-time corporator, was not pleased at being asked to wait. She said, “Although we were on time for our meeting, we were asked to wait in the ante chamber. The mayor should have prioritised us over other meetings.”

Her party colleague Shailesh Phanse moved an adjournment motion in the civic house and the entire opposition walked out, raising slogans outside.

Opposition leaders have been upset about breaches in protocol at important functions such as the recent visit by actor Akshay Kumar to the BMC headquarters and the inauguration of a new building at Sion Hospital. At both events, the protocol department had neglected to set aside a seat for deputy mayor Sanjay Ghadi, “befitting his stature”.

Tawde has since directed the protocol department to ensure that all committee chairpersons are ensured representation at BMC functions and that protocol is strictly followed.

The civic administration has been functioning without corporators for almost four years since the term of the last elected body in the BMC ended in 2022. Perhaps the protocol department needs to warm up to the fact that, since the recent civic elections, it’s a full house again. But first, it may need to get its own house in order – the mayor has directed the BMC to fill all vacant posts in the protocol department.