 Mankhurd event organiser booked for MCC violation | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mankhurd event organiser booked for MCC violation

ByManish K Pathak
May 17, 2024 09:12 AM IST

FIR filed against Sunil Pal for violating model code of conduct by organizing religious program urging North Indians to vote for BJP candidate Mihir Kotecha.

MUMBAI: The Mankhurd police registered an FIR against one Sunil Pal on Wednesday for violating the model code of conduct after organising a religious program in an open space appealing to North Indians to vote for BJP candidate Mihir Kotecha.

The Election Commission of India. (File)
The Election Commission of India. (File)

The event organised on May 6 near Sankatmochan Hanuman Mandir in Makhurd, was attended by over 200 people. Civic officials from M-Ward, appointed for election-related duties, saw the video on social media and lodged a complaint. Some BJP supporters were also seen in the video campaigning for Kotecha, the BJP candidate from Mumbai North East.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The civic officials notified the election commission, which instructed the BMC officials to set the criminal law in motion against the organisers of the program. “Several people gave speeches on the stage appreciating the BJP party workers and to support in favour of Mihir Kotecha. The program was organised by one Sunil Pal, who did not take any prior permission,” said a police officer.

The case was registered under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and several other relevant Acts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Mankhurd event organiser booked for MCC violation

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On