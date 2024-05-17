Mankhurd event organiser booked for MCC violation

MUMBAI: The Mankhurd police registered an FIR against one Sunil Pal on Wednesday for violating the model code of conduct after organising a religious program in an open space appealing to North Indians to vote for BJP candidate Mihir Kotecha. The Election Commission of India. (File)

The event organised on May 6 near Sankatmochan Hanuman Mandir in Makhurd, was attended by over 200 people. Civic officials from M-Ward, appointed for election-related duties, saw the video on social media and lodged a complaint. Some BJP supporters were also seen in the video campaigning for Kotecha, the BJP candidate from Mumbai North East.

The civic officials notified the election commission, which instructed the BMC officials to set the criminal law in motion against the organisers of the program. “Several people gave speeches on the stage appreciating the BJP party workers and to support in favour of Mihir Kotecha. The program was organised by one Sunil Pal, who did not take any prior permission,” said a police officer.

The case was registered under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and several other relevant Acts.