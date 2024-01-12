MUMBAI: Bangur Nagar police scanned footage from over 1,000 CCTV cameras to track down and arrest Drayson D’sa. Malad resident, who had been on the run for a fortnight after allegedly murdering his wife, Chitra, and elder brother, Damian, following a dispute over the sale of their rowhouse. Over 1,000 CCTV footage scanned to track fugitive Drayson D’sa

Ajay Kumar Bansal, deputy commissioner of police zone 11, revealed that the extensive CCTV footage analysis traced D’sa’s journey from Malad to Panvel, then Goa, Bengaluru, and finally, Kolkata. The suspect was arrested in the latter city with the assistance of the West Bengal Special Task Force.

The altercation occurred on December 31, sparked by a disagreement between Drayson and Damian over the rowhouse’s asking price. After a heated exchange with his wife, D’sa reportedly attacked her and his brother, resulting in Chitra’s immediate death and Damian’s subsequent passing on January 2 at Oscar Hospital.

“D’sa has said that the dispute was between him and Chitra over a domestic issue when he killed her and attacked Damian for intervening, and not over the price of their row house,” said Bansal.

Investigating officers said that D’sa left the house after the murder, carrying only one of his three mobile handsets, and sold that phone and a gold chain after he ran out of money. Police officials said he first took a bus from Malad to Panvel on the day of the murder. He stayed at Panvel for two days and thereafter left for Goa – his native place -- by bus and from Goa he took another bus to Bengaluru.

“He had not planned anything. We tracked his movement using CCTV camera footage right from Malad and spotted him at Bengaluru railway station from where he had taken a train to Kolkata,” said a police officer from Bangur Nagar police station.

With the assistance of the Kolkata Police, the Bangur Nagar police located him in Kolkata, pinpointing his whereabouts through collaboration with the special task force. He was subsequently arrested from a lodge.

“Drayson was infamous in his locality as he used to have fights with neighbours and locals often,” said the police officer.