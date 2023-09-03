Panvel civic body receives 1 lakh job applications for 377 vacancies

PANVEL: Around 1 lakh applicants have applied for jobs at the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) for 377 vacancies. The PMC is recruiting officials and personnel for A to D categories and has extended the application date to September 15. HT Image

This is the first time the PMC has undertaken a recruitment drive since it came to being in October 2016. The recruitment drive began in July, and out of the 1 lakh applicants who have already registered, 44,000 applicants have completed the online process.

“We have extended the application date to ensure everybody gets a chance and we get the best of the recruits. We are ensuring that it is a completely transparent process, and all the details have been given on our website,” Ganesh Deshmukh, municipal commissioner, said. “It is only merit that will get the candidates jobs in the civic body. They should not fall prey to anyone offering to help them clear the process. Any such attempts should be reported to us, and we shall take suitable action.”

Currently, the civic body has several vacancies across various departments, including administrative, engineering, technical, legal, fire service, security service, information and technology, accounts and finance, garden, urban development, mechanical, public health, sports, primary health, veterinary, audit and other civic departments.

There will be an online competitive exam to qualify for the job. Applicants will be informed of the examination venue through email and SMS by the civic body.

The civic body has started a grievance redressal cell those who are facing problems can call the toll-free number 022-27458042.