Over 100 Thane residents oppose Kavesar wetland beautification

Thane: On the occasion of World Environment Day on Thursday, over 100 residents of Thane participated in a protest against the “beautification” of Kavesar lake, saying construction activities were destroying the pristine environment and the trees being planted as part of the beautification drive were not suited for wetlands. The Thane Municipal Commissioner took note of the protest and halted the scheduled plantation event. Thane residents protested against the concretisation of Kavesar wetlands. (HT Photo)

The protest began around 8:45am when over 100 residents dressed in black assembled with placards at the lake’s main entrance in Hiranandani Estate. They called for an immediate halt to ongoing construction work, fearing it would threaten and disturb the lake’s ecosystem.

Situated amidst the urban sprawl of Thane, Kavesar wetland lake is spread across 2.46 hectares, offering refuge to aquatic life and numerous birds including migratory species. It also provides a calming space for people in search of peace in the fast-paced city.

“Kavesar lake isn’t just a patch of water. It’s one of the last wild, breathing spaces left in our city. There are no paved paths here, no artificial lights — just birdsongs, native trees, and the quiet balance of an untouched ecosystem. It helps cool the air, absorbs rainwater, recharges groundwater, and gives both wildlife and people a place to slow down and breathe,” said Nishant Bangera, a local resident and environmental activist.

The beautification drive involves converting the existing unpaved trail into a paved walkway and adding structures such as an amphitheatre, gazebo, skywatch tower, and seating arrangements.

Protestors said that though the project was termed as “beautification”, the manmade additions would cause irreversible harm to the sensitive ecosystem.

Bagnera rued the fact that the beautification drive was initiated without the recommendation of any expert committee or an assessment of its environmental impact. “In the absence of such critical data, we’re walking blindly into what could be an irreversible damage. Once that balance is lost, we won’t get it back,” he mentioned.

Mangesh Kawalekar, a resident of Hirandandi Estate for nearly 25 years said the Kavesar lake didn’t need any beautification.

“It needs respect and protection,” said Kawalekar. “In a city surrounded by concrete, glass, and noise, this lake is a rare reminder of what true beauty looks like when nature is left to thrive. Once construction begins, that delicate balance will be lost.”

Sona Bose, a resident of Hiranandani Estate for the past 18 years, said the lake was one of the most beautiful natural features in the area and didn’t need any artificial beautification.

“We often spot a variety of birds here and it is a vital natural habitat. Why do officials feel the need to concretise it or add platforms for music performances? Why can’t we just preserve it as it is—natural and serene—so as to continue enjoying the presence of birds and wildlife around us,” said Bose.

Swati Divekar, a Ghodbunder resident, said, “Development should mean transforming what is barren into something beautiful, not destroying what is already thriving. Kavesar lake is already a natural treasure. Why cover it in concrete and strip away the very essence that makes it so special?”

HT reached out to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), under whose jurisdiction the lake falls. But TMC officials declined to comment on the matter while the TMC commissioner, Saurabh Rao, did not respond to queries.