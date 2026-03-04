Over 2,600 evacuated due to gas leak in Biosar factory, firm booked

MUMBAI: Unidentified executives of Bhageria Industries Ltd were booked on Monday after a gas leak at its Boisar MIDC plant triggered panic in the area, leading to the evacuation of over 2,600 people, including 1,600 children from a nearby school. A team of technical experts from Aarti Group, Tima Marg and Aarti Pharma Lab, along with DISH officials, identified the source and began leak-containment operations around 3.40 pm using self-contained breathing apparatus. Sand was placed over the spilled Oleum to prevent further reaction with atmospheric oxygen and contain the formation of fumes. The situation was brought under control by 6.30 pm.

According to officials from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), the incident occurred at M/s Bhageria Industries Limited, a dye intermediates manufacturing unit located at Plot No. D-17 in Boisar MIDC. The leak began around 1.45 pm on March 2, when 65% Oleum, a key raw material used in the production process, started leaking from the level indicator glass of a storage tank. The leak intensified, releasing a dense mist of sulphur trioxide that spread nearly one kilometre southward with the wind, causing alarm in surrounding areas.

The leak originated from a 20-ton capacity tank containing oleum, also known as fuming sulfuric acid. Upon exposure to the atmosphere, the chemical forms a dense white plume of hazardous sulfur trioxide gas. The wind, blowing from west to east, carried the gas approximately one and a half kilometres across Salwad, Pasthal, Khairepada, and Saravali villages, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the Palghar district collector, the incident prompted the precautionary evacuation of over 2,600 individuals, including 1,600 students from a local school.

Vinayak Narale, assistant commissioner of police (Palghar) said that the company management was booked under sections 125 (acts that rashly or negligently endanger human life or personal safety), 280 (voluntarily contaminating the atmosphere to make it harmful to public health, especially in residential or public areas) and 286 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substances) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

At the time of the incident, 158 workers were present inside the factory. None were reported to have suffered gas exposure. However, four affected passersby—Tanu Mishra, Harishchandra Movale, Bhavika More and Mahesh Mali—were rushed to a nearby hospital and later discharged.

Repeated calls to Bhageria Industries Ltd’s landline number went unanswered.

District administration officials, police personnel and DISH authorities rushed to the spot upon receiving information. Security was tightened to maintain order and facilitate the emergency evacuation of nearly 2,600 people from the affected region. Thick fumes reduced visibility within the factory premises, initially hampering efforts to trace the exact source of the leak.