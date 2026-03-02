Panic in Maharashtra’s Palghar after Oleum gas leak in chemical company

MUMBAI: A leak of corrosive oleum gas at a chemical plant in Palghar’s Tarapur on Monday led district authorities to move hundreds of people, including school children, to safety after people complained of breathing issues and irritation in the eye and throat. District collector Indu Rani Jakhar said the company where the leak occurred is located near Salwad and Pasthal villages (Representative Image/Oizom.com)

The leak at Bhageria Chemicals Company in the Tarapur industrial estate began shortly after 2 pm. As the oleum—a concentrated form of sulfuric acid—escaped its tank and came in contact with the air, it created a stinging mist that caused immediate eye and throat irritation for those in its path.

District collector and chief of the District Disaster Management Authority, Indu Rani Jakhar, said the company where the leak occurred is located near Salwad and Pasthal villages in the industrial belt.

“As soon as information about the incident was received, the local administration, fire brigade, police department and disaster management machinery immediately rushed to the spot. Necessary measures are being taken to bring the situation under control,” Jakhar said in a statement issued by the district administration.

Local officials said about one tonne of the company’s oleum gas appeared to have been leaked.

No one was affected in the incident as of now and a technical team was working to control the gas leak, the district collector said, citing initial information.

Palghar superintendent of police (SP) Yatish Deshmukh said signs have been put up and people have been asked not to travel toward the leak. Also, people were asked to wear a mask or keep a wet handkerchief on their nose while moving in the area.

“District Administration and fire brigade are carrying out the operation to control this gas leakage. The leakage continues. A white cloudish smoke has formed over Boisar due to an Oleum gas leak. Residential and industrial areas located in the direction of the wind are being vacated. Nakabandi is also being done. Citizens are requested to move in the opposite direction of the wind and smoke, head to a safe location and do not panic,” he said, according to ANI.