Over 58,000 tribal students in government hostels to get 40% to 100% hike in allowances

Mumbai: To woo the tribal community ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Council (BMC) elections, the state cabinet on Tuesday has agreed to increase the allowance given to tribal students staying in government hostels. The food, education, subsistence allowance of over 58,000 tribal students will be raised by 40%-100% putting an additional burden of ₹83.66 crore on the state.

The tribal development department has 490 hostels for students from tribal communities, 284 for boys and 206 for girls, with a total capacity of 58,700 students. To encourage students from tribal communities to complete their higher education at the tehsil, district, and divisional level, the government gives them allowances for food and educational material along with a subsistence allowance.

Due to rising inflation levels, the cabinet has decided to revise these allowances. The monthly subsistence allowance for students living in rural hostels has been raised from ₹500 to ₹1000, at a district level from ₹600 to ₹1300, and at a divisional level from ₹800 to ₹1400. The additional allowance for girls has also been raised from ₹100 to ₹150.

The annual allowance for buying educational material has been raised from ₹3200 to ₹4500 for Class 8-10, and from ₹4000 to ₹5000 for students in junior college or diploma courses. For tribal students pursuing degree courses the allowance will be raised from ₹4500 to ₹5700, and for students enrolled in medical and engineering courses it has been increased from ₹6000 to ₹8000. The monthly food allowance has been increased from ₹3500 to ₹5000 for students living in municipal corporations and divisional cities, and for those in district level hostels it has been raised from ₹3000 to ₹4500.

The government has been spending ₹144.74 crore on these allowances per year, and the hike will raise the total expenditure to ₹228.41 crore per year, an increase of ₹83.66 crore.