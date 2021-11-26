Over 91% positive for antibodies in TMC’s sero survey

Thane Over 91% of the samples tested by Thane Municipal Corporation in the recent sero survey showed the presence of antibodies to fight against Covid-19.

Out of the total 1,571 samples tested, those residing in slum areas have lesser antibodies at 88.12% than those residing in non-slum areas at 93.32%. Around 94.3% of the samples tested of those fully vaccinated showed the presence of antibodies.

With the help of ATE Chandra Foundation and IDFC Institute, who helped with financial and technical aspects, the corporation conducted the survey among nine wards in the city.

“Our sample size included around 10 to 12% of people from each ward, 51% were from slums and another 49% from non-slum areas. We also divided the samples into six different age brackets,” said Milind Ubale, microbiologist and principal co-ordinator of the sero survey, TMC.

He further added that although 91% of the samples have shown the presence of antibodies, they are still not sure whether it is enough to achieve herd immunity. “Very few countries with high vaccination numbers have seen another wave. Only Thane’s antibody count doesn’t matter. The status of neighbouring cities, states and countries will also impact a probable third wave,” he added.

Dr Vipin Sharma, Commissioner, TMC, said, “We assumed that Majiwada Manpada area, which saw the highest number of cases, will have more antibodies, but that is not the case. Due to the presence of individual homes and lack of interaction with other families, this ward has around 79.21% antibodies, while the densely-populated Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar may have developed immunity with the presence of 93.92% antibodies.”

Uthalsar has the highest antibody population at 96% followed by Lokmanya and Savarkar Nagar.

It has also come to light that those who are not vaccinated have only around 89% and 90% antibodies in slum and non-slum populations respectively. Those who are partially vaccinated in slums and non-slums have 90% and 96% antibodies present. While the presence of antibodies among fully vaccinated in non-slums continue to be at 96%, among those in slum areas the antibodies have increased to 92.22% after being fully vaccinated.

“This 2% also matters and hence we are requesting everyone to get vaccinated with both doses at the earliest. The survey also highlights that those who have been fully vaccinated overall have developed a 94.8% antibody presence. Despite various efforts, we have noticed that among the slum population, those who have taken the first dose, do not return for their second dose,” said Naresh Mhaske, Mayor, Thane.

For the first time in such a survey, samples of children from the age group of 6 to 18 were also collected. It has been observed that they have the lowest presence of antibodies at 83.43% as they have not been vaccinated.