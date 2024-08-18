 Palghar hit by mild earthquake | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Palghar hit by mild earthquake

ByPankaj S Raut
Aug 18, 2024 06:48 AM IST

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 11.6 km away from the Tarapur Atomic Power Station, near Vangaon

Palghar: Parts of Dahanu and Palghar talukas were hit by an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale at 6.35am on Saturday. No damage or casualties were reported due to the earthquake, though its impact was felt in many parts of the district.

HT Image
HT Image

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 11.6 km away from the Tarapur Atomic Power Station, near Vangaon (19.87E, 72.76N), a depth of 10 km.

Dahanu taluka has been experiencing mild and medium shocks due to earthquakes since November 2018.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Palghar hit by mild earthquake
Follow Us On