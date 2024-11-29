Mumbai: Pan IIT Alumni India will host the third edition of the Pan IIT World of Technology Summit (PIWOT) from January 17-19, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. This year’s theme, ‘Technology at Work,’ focuses on the transformative role of technology across society, industry, and governance. Pan IIT alumni to host tech summit in city

The event will feature keynote addresses by prominent leaders, including Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitendra Singh, and Ashwini Vaishnaw, alongside global experts like Prof. Sharon Pickering and Naotaka Nishiyama. Highlights include conference sessions, fireside chats, India’s first Generative AI-focused hackathon, and a startup conclave connecting innovators with investors.

Summit Chair Dr. Sharad Saraf, Summit Chair, while expressing his thoughts on the significance of technology in today’s time, said, “Technology has emerged as a transformative force, impacting not just industrial, commercial, and social sectors but also our daily lives in profound ways. Over the past decade, its exponential growth has created a new dimension of work, interaction, and solving pressing challenges. Hence, PIWOT 2025 serves as a productive platform to explore and harness this potential for a brighter, more sustainable future.”