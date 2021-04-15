Pandharpur bypolls: Supriya Sule addresses campaign rally from outside Pawar’s hospital

Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament (MP) from Baramati and daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, on Wednesday addressed a rally for the by-election in Pandharpur constituency through video-conferencing.

She addressed the rally standing outside a south Mumbai hospital where her father is undergoing treatment.

The rally was held for Bhagirath Bhalke, NCP candidate for Pandharpur Assembly constituency which is going for polls on April 17.

“Attended the campaign rally and interacted with the people through video-conferencing. Wanted to attend it physically but it could not be possible owing to the current circumstances,” Sule said in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

The seat fell vacant following the death of sitting NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke in November last year. NCP decided to field Bhagirath, Bhalke’s son, a three-time MLA.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Samadhan Autade who had previously fought as Shiv Sena candidate in 2014 and as an independent in 2019 Assembly polls.