Nalasopara school gets bomb hoax call, classes suspended

MUMBAI: The students and teachers of Blooming Bud’s English High School in Nalasopara East were panic-stricken after the administration received a phone call on Monday at 3.30pm about a bomb being planted in a student’s bag, warning them that it will explode any time. HT Image

The school administration immediately disrupted the afternoon classes and alerted the Achole police who reached the spot and barricaded the premises. At the time of the incident, around 800 students were on the school premises.

The search operation continued till 10pm after which the dog and bomb squad did not find anything. The police suspect that the phone call was a hoax. They are probing the same as to who might have called them.

According to police officers, the classes were underway when the administration received a call from an unidentified person. The police along with the fire brigade vacated the students asking them to leave their bags their bags in the school premises.

“We then called the dog and the bomb detection and disposal squad from Palghar,” said Vinayak Narle, assistant commissioner of police (Tulinj). According to the police officer, there is no dog squad or bomb detection and disposal squad in the Vasai-Virar police.

