Panvel civic body allocates 421 crore for concretisation

PANVEL Navi Mumbai, India - Sept. 26, 2023: Panvel nodes to get concrete roads, ₹ 421 cr approved for developmental work ( little world to uttsav chowk ) at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned sprucing up of roads in the nodes of the civic body that have been handed over to it by CIDCO by taking up concretisation of the roads for the first time. It has approved an expenditure of ₹421 crore for various development works which primarily include ₹305 crore worth of works of concretisation of roads at several locations and also ₹116 crore for development at Kaamboli lake.

The civic body will for the first time start concretising the roads constructed by CIDCO in Kharghar, Kalamboli and New Panvel that have been handed over to it, apart from roads in Panvel. PMC has also planned works at Kalamboli lake which include removing silt from it, constructing a pump house there and its beautification.

PMC is presently under administrative control of which municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh is the head as its administrator. He leads the general body meeting in which decisions have recently been taken for the works in the city.

CIDCO developed nodes of Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothe, New Panvel, Khandeshwar, Taloja and Navde are presently under PMC jurisdiction. Some of these nodes were developed almost 30 years back by CIDCO. CIDCO had for years not constructed concrete roads in the nodes. PMC has taken a decision to concretise the road in view of the rising population, number of vehicles which could result in potholes issues in a few years.

The approvals will now undergo technical evaluation followed by a tender process. Municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has assured early implementation of the plans. PMC plans to completely concretise the roads in the nodes in the next two financial years.

Said municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, “Our objective is to ensure there is balanced development in the rural and nodal areas under the Corporation’s jurisdiction. All works are being undertaken to achieve this goal.”

He added, “We are laying stress on the concretization of roads. Once they are ready, there will not be any need for regular repairs or pothole issues. The city will have permanent roads.”

BOX

The works

Kharghar

₹140 cr will be spent on the concretisation of the entire stretch of road from Little World Mall sector 2 to Utsav Chowk and asphalting of internal roads. Renovation of footpaths, repairs of footpaths and roads, rain water drain and road construction from Belpada underpass to NIFT college, concretization of road between proposed Belpada metro station via Ganesh Mandir to Utsav Chowk.

Kalamboli

Concretisation of the entire stretch of road from Shiv Sena Shakha in sector 1 along Sion-Panvel highway to Avida Hotel in Roadpali. Karavli Chowk to Fire Station costing ₹80.88 cr. Asphalting of road from KLE college (Kamothe bus stand) to Roadpali pond at a cost of ₹19.96 cr.

Removing silt from the lake in Kalamboli near LIG colony, constructing and commissioning a pump house here for which ₹116.60 cr will be spent. PMC will thereafter take up beautification work at the lake.

New Panvel

Concretisation of HDFC roundabout and Adai roundabout at a cost of ₹6.50 cr

Panvel

Concretisation of link road from the new Swarajya PMC headquarter to JNPT road at a cost of ₹46.43 cr.

Concretisation of road from Swami Narayan Road (Thana Naka) to Mitranand Society at a cost of ₹9.46 cr.

