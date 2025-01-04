NAVI MUMBAI: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued notices to 164 developers as well as bakeries, restaurants and hotels for violations of pollution norms. They have been warned that their operations will be shut if corrective measures are not initiated in two weeks. Panvel civic body cracks down on 164 developers for pollution norms violations

Vidyanand Motiram Motghare, joint director, air pollution control, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), had in September last year, at a meeting held at the MPCB head office, directed all municipal corporations in the state to submit a plan for use of clean fuel like LPG or electricity in lieu of the traditional fuel used in ovens and tandoors, within their jurisdiction.

PMC has issued guidelines as per the directions of the Bombay high court in its jurisdiction. To ensure strict implementation, it has now formed an Air Pollution Control Committee (APCC) to inspect construction sites and development works underway in its jurisdiction. The committee will also scrutinise implementation of guidelines by concerned builders and developers and submit its report to the commissioner.

The committee includes the ward officer, deputy engineer, assistant town planner and chief health inspector. A ward committee-level air pollution control flying squad has been formed to coordinate with the committee. It includes ward superintendent, team head, chief health inspector, ward engineer and sanitation inspector. The ward committee will visit the ongoing construction and development work sites and submit its report to the environment department.

“Changes in the climate are adversely affecting the air quality in the MMR. Low wind speed and winter temperature reduce natural ventilation. Dry winds and cloudy weather impact air quality,” said Mangesh Chitale, municipal commissioner. “We are going all out to curb the pollution.”

He added that besides 164 developers, notices are also being issued to bakeries, hotels and restaurants that are violating the norms. “I have issued strict instructions to my officials to take action against establishments that do not take corrective action within 15 days of notices issued to them. Such establishments will be shut down and the construction work of developers will be halted if the measures to improve air quality are not taken,” he said.