Panvel civic body publishes draft development plan in just 5 years

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has published a revised and comprehensive draft Development Plan (DP) for the region under the Maharashtra Regional & Town Planning Act, 1966.

While 70% of the area under PMC comprises nodes under the Navi Mumbai planning agency CIDCO, the remaining areas are those under the old council and villages, which haven’t progressed as much as the nodes. The DP will ensure development in these regions as well.

The DP is expected to boost the development of Panvel’s rural areas. PMC has deposits of over ₹1,200 crore, which will help it undertake development work.

The draft DP was published within eight years of the formation of the PMC in October 2016 and less than five years after the civic general body passed a resolution for its preparation in September 2019. The neighbouring Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) took 30 years to get its DP ready in 2022.

Former PMC commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh had appointed full-time town planning officials and ensured continuous follow-ups at the administrative level for the preparation of the DP. PMC’s deputy director of town planning, who was appointed the town planning officer, had submitted the existing land use map to the municipal commissioner on October 5, 2020, and thereafter submitted the draft DP and its report for publication on July 26, 2024.

Municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale got the draft DP approved in the special administrative general body on August 5 for publication in the gazette on August 8. A copy of the DP, along with its report, will be available for suggestions and objections at the civic and government offices in the region until September 8. It will also be available for purchase on the PMC website. After the deadline, the DP will be submitted to the state government for final approval.

“The DP is very important for the planned comprehensive development and progress of a region. I will be chairing a committee that will review the suggestions and objections that we receive from the residents. We shall then conduct hearings on the objections raised,” said Chitale. “Once the process is completed, we will submit the plan to the state government after considering the inputs received and follow up to ensure early approval.”