Panvel gets 650 cr infra boost; India’s largest training centre to come up

Panvel has got a major boost in terms of infrastructure development with bhumipujan of ₹650 cr worth of projects planned by Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) being performed on Wednesday. It is also set to get the country’s largest training centre with a ₹1700 cr investment by the state government.

The bhumipujan of the projects was performed by State Industries and Raigad guardian minister Uday Samant at a programme presided by PWD minister Ravindra Chavan at which women and child welfare minister Aditi Tatkare was the chief guest.

Those present at the programme held at the ground in sector 11 of Kalamboli included MP Shrirang Barne, MLAs Prashant Thakur, Mahesh Baldi, Gopichand Padalkar, Pakash Shendge, RameshShendge, former minister Ram Shinde, PMC commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh among others.

The projects of which the bhumipujan was performed included Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar auditorium, concretisation and resurfacing of several roads in Kharghar and Kalamboli, concretization and upgradation of roads along the new PMC headquarters area, concretisation of Swami Narayan road, Amrut Yojana scheme sewage lines and sewage treatment plant along with water tanks and water supply distribution system.

Speaking at the programme, Samant said, “I would like to give good news to the citizens of Panvel that we will be setting up the country’s largest training centre with a five star hotel here in Kalamboli. MIDC will invest ₹1700 cr for the project for the benefit of the region.”

Stated Samant, “The municipal commissioner is in charge of taking all decisions in all the civic bodies today in the State as elections haven’t happened. Ganesh Deshmukh here has been doing a good job of ensuring proper coordination with the government for development activities.”

Informed Samant, “The state government has provided ₹26 cr funds to PMC this year through District Planning Committee and this will be increased to ₹36 cr in the next financial year.”

Appealing to the residents to re-elect Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne from the region, the minister assured, “The chief minister, all DCMs and cabinet ministers are positive about development work and want to give justice to the State. We assure the Panvel region of all our support in its development.”

Targeting Uddhav Thackeray he remarked, “The earlier government would do inaugurations and bhumipujan through social media. Today we came very late for the programme, but we did arrive. This government believes in going to the people and working in their midst.”

Speaking on the occasion Deshmukh said, “We have taken up a number of projects for development of Panvel based on the needs of the people. The region will be completely transformed in the next few years as we are getting a GST grant from the state government and substantial funds from the Amrut 2 scheme. Work on the STP has begun and in future course PMC will become the only civic body in the State to complete 100% drainage work.”

Stated the commissioner, “We are presently at a crucial stage of development and these projects are a significant part of our plans to take Panvel to the next level of development. PMC has been rendering excellent service in the MMRDA region as compared to other areas. Panvel will be among the top five cities in terms of quality life index soon.”

Said Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur who has been following up on the projects said, “PMC has adopted the policy of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. It is developing both the rural and nodal areas under its jurisdiction which is obvious from the projects like the auditorium and started today. The pace of development by the PMC is picking up in Panvel.”

Box

The projects

1) Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar auditorium

Sector 11 Kalamboli,

1499.96 sqm plot

₹8.16 cr

2) Central Govt Amrit Abhiyan 2

a) 29 villages water supply scheme – 31 water tanks, 179.72 km long water pipelines – ₹148.16 cr

b) 29 villages sewage lines 92.88 km, 25 Sewage Disposal Centres and 31 pumping station and pumping machinery – ₹207.58

c) Panvel city 15.50 mld capacity sewage treatment plant – ₹50.34 cr

3) Kharghar roads 1.7 km long 7 chowks concretization and 45 m concrete road widening, 16.5 km asphalting / resurfacing and road widening, footpath beautification and street lights – ₹107.22 cr

4) Panvel city 440 m long, 12 m wide Swami Naratyan road concretization, storm water drain, footpath – ₹6.93 cr

5) Kalamboli 2.86 km long and 30m/20m wide road concretization, asphalting / resurfacing 1.30 km and 20 m wide, footpath beautification, street lights – ₹80.91 cr

6) PMC new Hq roads, 1.1 km upto 30 m wide concretization and asphalting / resurfacing 1.3 km long and 20 m wide, footpath beautification and streetlights - ₹36.77 cr