PANVEL: Cementing its dominance in Panvel following a landslide victory in the recent civic elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti is poised to install the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) first mayor from the influential Agri community. Panvel set for first Agri mayor as BJP’s Nitin Patil files nomination

Two-time corporator Nitin Jairam Patil filed his nomination for the mayor’s post on Friday, while Pramila Ravinath Patil was nominated as deputy mayor, further consolidating the alliance’s control over the civic body.

However, the opposition has ensured a formal contest. For the mayor’s post, Archana Nitin Bhoir of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), a former chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare Committee, filed her nomination against Nitin Patil. Similarly, for the deputy mayor’s position, the Indian National Congress has fielded corporator Lila Ratan Katkari against Pramila Patil.

With the ruling alliance holding a majority of 59 seats in the 78-member house, the formal election scheduled for February 10 is widely seen as a mere formality. The special general meeting will be held at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha, with Thane Collector Shrikrishnanath Panchal serving as the presiding officer.

The nominations, however, mark a politically significant milestone in Raigad district, where the Agri community has long played a key role in the region’s social and electoral landscape.

The nominations were filed before municipal secretary Nanasaheb Kamthe at the PMC headquarters, turning the routine administrative process into a show of strength. The move follows the Mahayuti’s sweeping victory in the 2026 civic elections, fought under the strategic leadership of local heavyweights former MP Ramsheth Thakur and MLA Prashant Thakur.

According to senior alliance leaders, the candidates were finalised after extensive regional consultations. To accommodate aspirations within the coalition, a rotational power-sharing formula has been adopted, capping the tenure for both the mayor and deputy mayor posts at approximately one and a half years.

“Nitin Patil’s selection is historic for the entire Agri community and Panvel,” said Prashant Thakur. “His unopposed victory in the ward election had already set the tone, and now he is set to lead the corporation.”

A native of Kasarbhat village, Patil has steadily risen through the ranks, from a co-opted member to a key organisational figure. He served as election in-charge for the Panvel assembly segment and is credited with strengthening the party’s robust grassroots machinery.

Patil’s journey to become mayor began with a rare feat in the recent civic polls. He was declared elected unopposed after his rival’s nomination was rejected. Party leaders cited his “detailed presentation of civic issues”, “development-oriented approach” and responsiveness to citizen grievances as key factors for his selection.

Beyond politics, Patil heads the Janiv social organisation and Abhinav Mitra Mandal, which are involved in disaster management and healthcare initiatives for economically weaker sections.

The nomination of Pramila Patil as deputy mayor underlines the BJP’s focus on the Kalamboli node, where the alliance achieved a clean sweep by winning all 12 seats across Wards 7, 8, and 9.

A BJP functionary and social activist, Pramila Patil defeated Vidya Gaikwad in Ward 7. She is known for her work with women’s self-help groups, including the Shreya and Nandini Mahila groups, focusing on economic empowerment. Her nomination sparked celebrations in her native village of Shirdhon, the birthplace of revolutionary Vasudev Balwant Phadke, where residents see her rise as a matter of local pride.

BJP district president Avinash Koli, Shiv Sena district president Ramdas Shewale, and NCP leader Shivdas Kamble attended the nomination filing. Former House leader Paresh Thakur said the selections reflected the alliance’s commitment to stability and faster development.

“Nitin Patil and Pramila Patil have long experience in social work, which will directly benefit the corporation,” Thakur said. “The leadership has taken the right decision. With strong coordination among the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP, and RPI, the Mahayuti is well-placed to resolve people’s problems and ensure overall development.”