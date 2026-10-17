Panvel to get its first civic bus service, ₹288-cr plan approved

PANVEL: Panvel is set to get its first municipal bus service, with the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) approving a ₹287.55-crore plan to introduce 100 to 130 buses on 16 routes in the first phase. The proposed network will have 68 bus stops, five depots, 76 charging stations and an intelligent transport management system to improve connectivity across the rapidly expanding civic area.

The proposal was unanimously approved at a special general body meeting on Thursday, October 15, chaired by mayor Nitin Patil. It comes after a feasibility study found that existing services operated by Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) and BEST were inadequate to meet the growing public transport needs of the area.

“The objective is to provide Panvel residents with affordable and safe bus services. We will complete the administrative process and follow up for the necessary government approval,” Patil said. He added that a special committee would be constituted to oversee implementation.

The planned routes will connect old Panvel, CIDCO-developed nodes, railway stations and villages, including areas with limited public transport. The estimated cost includes ₹150 crore for 100 buses, ₹8.15 crore for 68 bus stops, ₹30 crore for depots, ₹8.4 crore for 76 charging stations and ₹86 crore for an intelligent transport management system. A mobile application is also proposed to help passengers access information about the service.

Urban Mass Transit Company Limited (UMTC) has been appointed to prepare the detailed project report and implementation framework. The consultancy contract is worth ₹3.17 crore and has a stipulated duration of 545 days.

Corporators seek smaller buses, alternative fuels

Corporators raised concerns about the proposed fleet, calling for buses suited to neighbourhoods with narrow roads and exploring alternatives to electric vehicles.

Congress corporator Latif Sheikh suggested that half the buses should run on gas rather than electricity. He also called for smaller buses to serve narrow roads and urged the administration to study the experience of other municipal transport undertakings.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Sayali Sark suggested considering double-decker buses for busy commuter routes and tourist destinations such as Karnala.

Municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale said rural areas account for 6% to 8% of the corporation’s geographical area but house around 12% to 15% of its population. He said the consultant would be asked to incorporate changes, including smaller buses, to ensure the service caters to residents across the jurisdiction.

The plan also seeks to improve connectivity between CIDCO-developed colonies and 29 villages. The administration is exploring the possibility of using electricity from a proposed waste-to-energy project being developed with CIDCO to charge electric buses. Chitale said power could be available at ₹5 per unit, potentially reducing operating costs, subject to final supply arrangements.

Opposition seeks interim service

With the full service likely to take two to three years to become operational, leader of the opposition Arvind Mhatre called for an interim arrangement to help commuters.

He suggested hiring 20 buses through private operators and making a budgetary provision for the service, saying residents should not have to wait several years for better public transport.

Shiv Sena corporator advocate Prathamesh Soman stressed that affordable fares, railway station connectivity and regular timetables would be essential to the service’s success.

“Affordable fares, connectivity to railway stations and a regular timetable are essential. The project must be implemented at the earliest,” Soman said.

House leader advocate Prakash Binedar backed the proposal and called for a dedicated committee to monitor implementation. He urged the administration to use the time before the service becomes operational to finalise bus types, stops and depots, while taking corporators’ suggestions into account.