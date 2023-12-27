Panvel to have international standard cricket training facility by March

Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation to coach budding talent, free coaching for 101 students HT Image

PANVEL: An international standard cricket training facility is set to come up by March 2024 in Panvel with the added advantage of free training by former Indian skipper Dilip Vengsarkar’s Foundation. The centre is being developed by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) at a cost of around ₹9 crore.

In the absence of proper cricket facilities, several budding cricketers in the region have to go all the way to Mumbai for training. That is expected to be a thing of the past soon.

The work on the academy began in July last year following the signing of an agreement between PMC and Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation at which Vengsarkar was present.

“There is a lot of cricket talent amongst the boys in Panvel. However, they have not had the right platform to develop it. They will now get a platform through PMC. I am sure boys from Panvel too will play in the Indian cricket team,” Dilip Vengsarkar said at the contract signing ceremony.

The training facility is being developed at the Rajiv Gandhi ground, on plot number 28 in sector 11 of New Panvel East spread over a large area of 29,899 sqm i.e. around 7.5 acres.

“Panvel region cricketers will benefit greatly from this academy which will be ready in the New Year. 75% of the work has been completed and we are confident of the entire project to be ready by March end,” Ganesh Deshmukh, municipal commissioner, said. “We want to ensure that our youth get the best of the facility and are coached by the best in the business and hence we have roped in Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation led by a proven cricket legend.”

Each year 101 students from the age group of 10-19 years will get free coaching, including umpire training. 50% of the students will be from the PMC jurisdiction, 25% from the Raigad district, and the rest from Maharashtra.

Giving details of the facility, Deshmukh said, “Special care has been taken in developing the center to ensure the best for the players. The soil has been brought from Gujarat for the pitches and the grass is of Bermuda seeds to ensure a lush green outfield. 9 practice pitches are being developed here.”

He added, “There will be a boundary wall enclosing the ground and a pavilion with 200 seating capacity. There will also be changing rooms apart from an excellent drainage facility.”

The academy appointed will be responsible for the annual maintenance cost, which is expected to be around ₹1.5 crore. It is allowed to finance it through sponsorships or CSR funds. It will also be allowed to hold tournaments or provide the ground for tournaments.