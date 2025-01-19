Mumbai: Parents and local political leaders successfully concluded a weeklong protest on Friday, securing a temporary reprieve for a 65-year-old Marathi-medium civic school in Chandivali. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had initially issued a notice to shut down the Durgadevi Sharma School in Manubhai Chawl, citing safety concerns. However, the protest led to the school being allowed to function until the end of the current academic year. Parents and political leaders’ protest saves 65-year-old Chandivali school from immediate closure

The controversy began last Friday when a contractor working on the adjoining DP Road accidentally damaged the school office’s wall with a JCB machine. This incident prompted the BMC to issue an immediate closure notice the following day, citing the safety of the 207 students. The students, mostly from underprivileged backgrounds and residing in nearby slums, were to be shifted to a BMC school in Sangharsh Nagar, approximately three kilometres away.

The decision sparked outrage among parents and community leaders, who argued that the closure would disrupt the students’ education and place an undue burden on families. “This school serves as a crucial educational institution for the local community, accommodating children from the first to the eighth grade,” said Ishwar Tayade, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader. “The contractor’s negligence caused minimal damage to the office wall, while the rest of the classrooms remain intact. Instead of shutting it down, the BMC should repair the damage during summer vacation.” Tayade also hinted at ulterior motives, alleging that a local builder might be eyeing the land.

Mothers, many of whom work as domestic help, expressed their distress over the prospect of their children travelling long distances to the alternate school. “The extra distance means less time for studies and more for commuting, which is tough for children and working mothers alike,” said one parent at the protest.

After a week of mounting pressure, the BMC relented, announcing that the school could continue operations for the remaining two months of the academic year. Assistant commissioner Dhanaji Hirlekar of the L Ward assured stakeholders that safety measures would be implemented promptly. “We have instructed the contractor to repair the damaged wall at their expense. While we prioritise the students’ safety, we recognise the disruption that shifting schools mid-year would cause. Hence, we have allowed the school to function until the academic year ends,” said Hirlekar.

The resolution has brought temporary relief to the community, though uncertainties about the school’s long-term future linger.