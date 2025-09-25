Parents demand strict safety checks in schools

Mumbai: Parents and education experts are demanding stronger checks on student safety in schools across the state in light of the recent alleged sexual assault on a four-year-old girl in a school in Goregaon. Image for representation (Shutterstock)

Although the state government has issued several safety guidelines on student safety, there is no system in place to ensure their implementation, said parents. Many schools are also ignoring the rules deliberately, said Anubha Sahay, president, India Wide Parents Association.

“Police verification of staff members, including teachers, is mandatory. But parents are not aware if schools are carrying out such verification,” she said. “Schools should be required to display the number of staff members who have undergone verification.”

As per rules, every school must have a Sakhi Savitri committee, comprising representatives of students, their parents, police and nonprofits. Schools must also display details of such committees on their premises as well as their websites so parents are aware of their rights and proper channels for registering complaints, said Sahay.

But many parents told Hindustan Times that they were unaware about such committees or their work.

“In many cases, we have no idea if these committees exist and how we could approach them in case of grievances. Schools must create awareness and the government must ensure they follow the rules. This will help parents raise their concerns in a proper way,” said one parent, requesting anonymity.

Former chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Susiben Shah, too stressed the importance of these committees.

“The Sakhi Savitri committee is very important as it gives students the confidence to open up about problems. Every school must have this committee, and it should be given importance at the level of the POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) committee. The government must ensure schools follow this rule to provide a safe environment for children, who spend most of their day at school,” Shah she.

Meanwhile, the management of the Goregaon school where the four-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted held a meeting with parents to reassure them about the safety of their children. The school also urged parents to suggest measures to improve security, promising to implement them in the coming days.