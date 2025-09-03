Parents oppose moving a 62-yr-old BMC school at Vikhroli 2.5 kms away

MUMBAI: The BMC has decided to shift its Tagore Nagar 1 school in Vikhroli to Kannamwar Nagar, about 2.5 km away on the ground that the school building falls under the C2 category (requiring major repairs). However, the move has sparked strong opposition from parents, activists and local citizens who argue that the relocation will cause immense inconvenience to students and their families besides being a financial burden. The BMC issued a notice in June directing the Tagore Nagar school to vacate so the building can be demolished and rebuilt.

Built in 1963, the Tagore Nagar school complex houses five schools in the Marathi, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, and Urdu mediums and caters to nearly 1,500 students from Class 1 to Class 10. The school is a key educational institution for families in Tagore Nagar 1 to 5 and nearby localities such as Surya Nagar, with many first-generation learners sending their children here.

Parents are also worried about the safety of students commuting to the new school. They fear that a relocation will lead to an increase in school dropouts, especially among students from economically weaker families. “If the school is moved so far, many children will discontinue their studies,” said the parent of a Class 5 student. “We request the BMC to explore options within our locality so students can continue their education without difficulty.”

The controversy began in June when the BMC issued a notice classifying the Tagore Nagar school building as falling under the C2 category. A fresh notice last week directed the school to vacate the premises so that the building could be demolished and rebuilt. However, parents argue that the school underwent repairs in 2019 and does not pose any immediate danger.

During a parents meeting on August 26, several alternative proposals were discussed. Abrar Ansari, president of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) for the secondary school, said, “There are two private schools nearby operating on BMC land. Their lease agreements are due for renewal in December. We have requested the BMC not to renew these contracts and instead use those classrooms for our students.”

Parents and teachers are set to meet the principal on Wednesday to submit their proposals to the local BMC authorities and the school principal, urging them to accommodate students within the locality rather than moving them to Kannamwar Nagar. “We will not allow the school to be shifted from its current location,” Ansari said.

Parents say the decision to shift students to a school so far away is unreasonable. Dr Rahul Gaikwad, an education activist, stressed the importance of the school in the area. “Most families here are daily wage earners,” he said. “If two children from the same family have to travel to Kannamwar Nagar every day, parents will have to spend nearly ₹200 on transport, which they simply cannot afford. The school has maintained a high standard of education for decades, and no parent wants to leave it.”

The route to Kannamwar Nagar requires crossing the Eastern Express Highway, which witnesses heavy traffic. Advocate Ritesh Kerkera, a member of the Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF), called the move “a violation of the Right to Education”. “The foot-over bridge in the area is not functional, making it dangerous for children to cross the highway daily,” he pointed out. “If something untoward happens, who will take responsibility?”