Park(ed) for now: Renovated jogger’s park remains locked in Kandivali

Mumbai: Summer vacations are here, but the gates to the only recreational space in Kandivali East’s Thakur Complex remain shut. Residents have been eagerly awaiting the reopening of Jogger’s Park — officially known as Shyam Narayan Singh Thakur Manoranjan Maidan — a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) garden currently under the care of an NGO, Shivtej Arogya Seva Sanstha. Mumbai, India - April 17, 2025: Joggers park in Kandivali East thakur Complex has been closed for 2 years for repair works. Renovation completed 4 months back yet it has not opened up, as it awaits an inauguration with deputy CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The park, a much-needed green space in the crowded neighbourhood, was closed for nearly two years for renovation work undertaken by the NGO under the BMC’s caretaker policy. “Back in January, trust officials visited the site along with some of us and assured us that the work was complete. They told us it would open soon,” said Ashish Vaidya, a member of the Thakur Complex Residents Association (TCRA).

However, the gates remain locked months later. Residents allege that the delay is due to political scheduling. “We’ve filed multiple complaints, written on ‘X’ to authorities and spoken to the ward office. But each time, we’re told that the opening is being delayed to accommodate a politician’s availability,” said Sanjay Jaiswal, also a TCRA member.

Following persistent complaints, the BMC issued a notice to the NGO on April 1. A civic official confirmed, “They had assured us that the park would be opened within 15 days. But they’ve now requested more time.”

Residents who have inspected the renovated park say the facilities are ready and impressive. “There’s a 900-metre jogging track, a gazebo, and even a stage for cultural programmes. But what’s the point if it isn’t open for the children during their summer holidays?” asked Vaidya.

In the meantime, the lack of an open space has forced senior citizens to take their walks on the roadside. “In one unfortunate incident, a senior citizen met with an accident while walking. That’s when we once again urged the authorities to open the park without further delay,” said Jaiswal.