Parking norms for star hotels near airport may be slashed by 50%

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is considering a proposal to amend the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034, allowing up to 50% reduction in mandated parking provisions for star-category hotels in the city, particularly those located within a 2-kilometre radius of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). While podium parking can extend till 32 metres in height (around 10 levels) in city areas, the same is not possible near airports due to height restrictions (HT PHOTO)

The proposed modification under section 37(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966 pertains to inclusion of amendments in regulations 33(4) and 44 of the DCPR 2034. As per the proposal, concessions on parking norms would be applicable for star-category hotels, subject to the condition that full parking requirements under regulation 44 would apply if the building’s use changes in future.

Currently, parking requirements for hotels are calculated on the basis of total built-up area, including spaces such as lobbies, corridors, banquet halls, and service zones, many of which do not directly generate vehicular traffic. Industry stakeholders, including the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India, argue that these norms are outdated, inflate construction costs, and lead to inefficient land use. They also say that urban mobility trends have evolved, with increased reliance on public transport and app-based mobility, particularly in airport-adjacent areas, reducing the need for expansive parking areas.

According to BMC officials, the proposal to relax parking provisions was drawn up following a meeting on December 10, 2025, chaired by municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. During the meeting, civic officials and industry representatives discussed the low utilisation of existing parking spaces in star hotels and practical constraints in providing large parking capacities, especially in zones governed by height restrictions imposed by aviation authorities.

Accordingly, the BMC has proposed modifications to regulation 33(4) of the DCPR 2034 and the introduction of a new note under regulation 44, expanding on limited relaxations currently permitted, officials said.

The move has, however, drawn criticism from legal experts.

Advocate YP Singh alleged that the proposal was introduced under pressure from the hotel association lobby to serve their profit imperatives.

“While podium parking can extend till 32 metres in height (around 10 levels) in city areas, the same is not possible near airports due to height restrictions and also because such facilities would also reduce the space available for banquets and rooms,” Singh said.

The critical point which the BMC seems to be missing is that parking chaos happens at peak periods – such as when airport traffic surges or when there are banquets, the lawyer said.

“During such occasions, several hundred cars emerge all of a sudden. If parking norms are relaxed, the cars would get parked on public roads as captive parking facilities would not be sufficient,” Singh noted.

The BMC’s proposal also overlooks critical environmental and infrastructural considerations, the lawyer alleged. Owing to the emerging regulatory scrutiny around “carrying capacity”, he said, projects with reduced parking space in increasingly saturated urban zones may struggle to secure environmental clearances.

“As per observations of the Supreme Court of India, amendments to town planning regulations require credible environmental impact assessments. Without these, the proposal could face legal challenges and may ultimately be struck down,” Singh told HT.

Regulation 33(4) of the DCPR 2034 already permitted higher Floor Space Index (FSI) for star-category hotels and any further relaxation in parking norms risked exacerbating Mumbai’s already strained traffic conditions, effectively compounding congestion in high-density areas under the guise of regulatory reform, the lawyer said.

The proposal is likely to come up for discussion in the BMC’s improvements committee next week. If cleared, it will be made available to the public for suggestions and objections, followed by hearings and submission to the state’s urban development department for final approval.