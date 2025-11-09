PUNE: Even as deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday announced that his son Parth had initiated the process to cancel the sale agreement of the controversial Mundhwa land in Pune, Amadea Enterprises LLP will now have to pay ₹42 crore in stamp duty and a penalty to execute the cancellation deed. Parth’s firm must pay ₹ 42 crore stamp duty to cancel Mundhwa land deal

In a letter issued on Friday evening, officiating joint sub-registrar P Fulaware instructed Amadea co-partner Digvijay Patil, who had signed the sale agreement, to pay the “full stamp duty” before the cancellation deed could be registered. The letter said the firm has to also pay the previous stamp duty amount.

The ₹42 crore, a revenue official explained, constitutes the original ₹21 crore in stamp duty that had been waived, and an equal sum as stamp duty to execute the cancellation deed.

In his letter, Fulaware’s said a data centre did not qualify for a stamp duty waiver and thus the exemption given to Amadea was scrapped. “Therefore, in accordance with a government notification, it is necessary to pay stamp duty and penalty at 5%, plus 1% cess each for local body and Metro rail, totalling 7% as per Section 25(b)(1) of the Maharashtra Stamp Act,” the letter stated. The letter also asked Amadea to pay previous dues with the district collectorate.

Amadea Enterprises — a firm jointly owned by Parth Pawar and his cousin Digvijay Patil — had executed a sale agreement on May 20, 2025, with power of attorney holder Sangita Tejwani for a 40-acre land parcel in Mundhwa, valued at ₹300 crore. The firm had paid just ₹500 as stamp duty after seeking an exemption of ₹21 crore, citing plans to set up a data centre on the site.

A copy of the letter, reviewed by HT, clarified that the “deed will only be cancelled once the stamp duty is paid”. The letter, however, does not specify the penalty amount.

“Amadea has to pay ₹42 crore, plus penalty of 1% for cancellation of deed. Scrutiny has revealed that an exemption cannot be given to a data centre and, hence, the firm will have to pay the original stamp duty of 7% and an additional 7% to execute the cancellation deed,” said Rajendra Muthe, joint inspector general of stamps and registration.

The ₹300-crore deal, executed despite the land being Mahar Watan property, has already triggered a state-level inquiry. The land, located near Koregaon Park, belongs to the government and cannot be sold to a private entity, a senior official told HT.

Meanwhile, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said action in the Pune land deal case is being taken as per the law and there is no question of sparing anyone. Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar said he supported a probe into the controversial land deal linked to the company of his grandnephew Parth.

Addressing the media in Pune on Saturday, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who is also Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president, reiterated that no money changed hands as part of the land deal. “The actual transaction did not take place. The sale deed should not have been executed. I do not know how it was done. Whoever is involved, a proper investigation must be conducted,” Pawar told news reporters, after holding several official meetings in his capacity as guardian minister of Pune district.

“Allegations were made against me, but nothing was proved although I was severely slandered. Now, after the chief minister ordered an inquiry, two FIRs have been registered. The registrar’s office is conducting an investigation,” Pawar added.