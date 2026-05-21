Mumbai, Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said responsibility for maintaining peace cannot rest solely with governments or international institutions and must instead become a personal commitment embraced by every individual. Peace must become personal commitment, not govt duty alone: Ex-President Kovind

The adoption of a new vision of international relations, based on cooperation, not on domination, can help in achieving peace and prosperity, Kovind said at the 'Billionaires for Peace' Conclave.

"We are living in a period of profound global change. In such times, every head of government across the world carries a central responsibility to ensure the welfare of their people...The responsibility for peace cannot be left only to the governments or international institutions. It must become a personal commitment to each one of us," he said.

More than ever before, humanity now shares a common destiny and climate change, pandemics, economic instability, migration and conflict do not stop at national borders, he noted. "We are destined to swim or sink together," Kovind remarked.

In the 21st century, humanity can only progress when nations rise together, he stressed.

"We cannot hope to rise at the expense of each other. Therefore, peace can no longer be treated as a diplomatic slogan, discussed only in conferences," Kovind opined.

When education reaches underserved communities, when innovation uplifts religions and small entrepreneurs, peace becomes meaningful. When healthcare reaches the poor with compassion, peace becomes visible, he added.

The former president further said that Artificial Intelligence, biotechnology, automation and digital technologies will transform the way society lives and works.

"But amid all this transformation, one question will remain eternal. Will humanism remain at the centre of our progress? Every generation is remembered for the choices it makes at defining moments in history," he added.

On the occasion, Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said a society can truly progress only when its people feel secure, respected, and connected to one another.

Peace creates the environment in which education flourishes, innovation grows, businesses prosper, and communities become stronger, he said.

The event was aimed at bringing together influential global leaders, Nobel Peace laureates, visionaries and peacebuilders to advance dialogue, justice and collective action for a more peaceful world.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.