Mumbai: Around 2:50pm on Friday, Mumbai’s peak power demand touched 4,329 megawatt (MW), outstripping the earlier high of 4,307 MW recorded in May 2024. The western and eastern suburbs, where Adani Electricity is the power supplier, accounted for a bulk of the demand at 2,090 MW, followed by the island city, where BEST Undertaking supplies power, at 947 MW; the remaining demand, at 1,292 MW, came from the largely commercial consumers of Tata Power spread across the city, officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times. Peak power demand touches all time high

“As the summer heat is increasing, power demand across the city especially during the afternoons is rising,” an official from a power distributing company said. “As May progresses and the pre-monsoon humidity builds, demand could breach the 4,500-MW mark.”

On Friday, of the total demand, only 887 MW was generated in the city – 595 MW by Tata Power’s plants at Trombay and 292 MW by Adani Electricity’s Dahanu plant. The remaining 3,442 MW was sourced from outside the city via the transmission network, including the recently commissioned 80-km Aarey-Kudus transmission line.

While no power outage was reported on Friday, there were multiple power outages earlier in the week lasting 3-8 hours – in Mahim and Dadar on Thursday; Matunga, Wadala and Sion on Wednesday; and Vile Parle on Tuesday.

Officials from power distribution companies said that rise in electricity demand was overloading the old underground cable network, which was causing power outages.

On Thursday, BEST acknowledged that a three-hour power outage in the evening was due to a feeder supply issue. BEST consumers said the worst part was the lack of response from the BEST control room during outages.

“After calling multiple times, BEST authorities finally told us that cable damage had caused the power outage,” said Mahim resident Irfan Shaikh.

BEST officials, however, claimed the problems at Mahim and Dadar were due to a feeder issue. On Wednesday too, there were power cuts spanning three hours in Matunga, Sion and Wadala, attributed to cable faults.