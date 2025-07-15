Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run accident in Bandra

MUMBAI: A woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident near the Bandra Worli Sea Link when she was crossing the road on Sunday night. The driver of the car surrendered on Monday, said a police officer. Driver putting warning triangle on asphalt road. Emergency stop concept.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 10:30 pm near the Bandra Worli Sea Link when the woman was crossing the road and was hit by a speeding car. The Police Control Room received a call from a person, whose identity has not been revealed, alerting them about the accident. The Bandra police reached the spot and found the woman severely injured and rushed her to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, where she died on Monday morning.

On checking the CCTV footage, the police identified the car that had hit the woman and fled the spot. The person who was driving the car, Gurvinder Singh Kulbir Singh Kir, 48, surrendered to the police on Monday, said Constable Amol Jaywant Nawadkar of Bandra police station and added, “The accused was on his way back home in Santacruz from his office in South Mumbai. Due to rain, the visibility was low and he could not see the woman crossing the road and hit her.”

The police said that they have not yet identified the woman. A case was registered against Kir under Section 106(1) (causing death due to negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.