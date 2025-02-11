Menu Explore
Pedestrian hit by tanker, dies

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Feb 11, 2025 09:12 AM IST

The deceased was around 60 years old and sustained severe injuries on his face, left hand and right leg in the accident, said police

MUMBAI: An unidentified pedestrian was killed on Saturday night after being hit by a speeding water in Kurla West. Passersby informed the police control room after which a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured man to Bhabha Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, said police.

Raghunath Bhabhad, 58, assistant police inspector attached with the Kurla police station, said he was on patrolling duty on Saturday night when he received a call from the police control room, saying a seriously injured person was lying near Surve junction on LBS Road.

Police have registered a case against the tanker driver, 49-year-old Santaram Mewalal Verma, for causing death due to rash and driving negligently, and have arrested him. They are trying to identify the deceased man and have circulated his details in the vicinity of the accident spot and in WhatsApp groups, said sources.

