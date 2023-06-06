People’s environment movements from across Konkan find common cause

Mumbai: In order to mark World Environment Day on June 5, representatives from 30 different people’s environment movements across the Konkan gathered for a public meeting in South Mumbai to voice their objections to a multitude of development projects which are underway or proposed in coastal Maharashtra. Participants included the Barsu-Solgaon Panchkroshi Refinery Virodhi Samiti, the Vadhavan Bandar Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti, Aarey Conservation Group, Kashtakari Sanghatana, Adivasi Hakka Sanvardhan Samiti, and many others. Mumbai, India - June 05, 2023: Citizens attend a public meeting organised by Civil Society and Environmental groups with the aim to save lives and livelihoods, save environment and to denounce destructive development, on the occasion of World Environment Day, at Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh, Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, June 05, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

“Citizens are experiencing the ugly impact of the cutting down of scores of trees and forests for infrastructure projects, the displacing of scores of people and the destruction of traditional vocations and livelihood patterns in the name of development. These rampant destructive spates of activities do not align with the objectives of protecting and nurturing the environment and protecting the lives and livelihood of people,” the organisations said in a joint press note.

The occasion was also used to vent frustrations against national policies which pose adverse consequences for locals in the Konkan, particularly adivasis, farmers and fishermen. For example, it was earlier mandatory to obtain consent of the regional gram sabha prior to diversion of forest land for a project, at the initial or in-principle approval stage (Stage 1). Now, though, after the Amendment to the Forest Conservation Rules 2022, the gram sabha, which is statutorily empowered to manage its forest resources, is to be contacted only after final (Stage 2) approval is granted by the Centre.

“(Such) amendments inform us that the state is moving towards consolidating its command and control over forest land, and forest resources, at the cost of forest dwelling communities, to serve the interests of capital, and big business. Therefore, it is intentionally sabotaging the democratic self-governance framework envisaged under the Constitution which gives the Gram Sabha the power to govern and manage its forest, resources, and land for the greater good of all,” read the note issued by the 30 organisations.

Specific projects which came under fire at this public hearing included the proposed Barsu-Solgaon refinery and petrochemical complex in Ratnagiri, the proposed Vadhavan Port, Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, Mumbai Vadodara Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Dedicated Freight Corridor in the eco-sensitive Dahanu taluka of Palghar district, the Virar Alibaug multimodal corridor, a proposed pharmaceutical complex and the Navi Mumbai Airport in the Roha, Murud and Pen talukas of Raigad district, and the Metro-3 project in Mumbai and its impact on the Aarey forest.

In sum, people raised some concrete demands from the state and central government, including an immediate halt to all environmentally destructive projects in the Konkan, withdrawal of FIRs and externment notices against all activists protesting these projects, restoration of lands and livelihoods of people displaced by these projects, and mandatory approval from local gram sabhas.