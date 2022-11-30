Pet owner assaults auto driver for calling his dog a “Kutta”

Mumbai Furious at his pet dog being called a “Kutta”, a 25-year-old Bhandup resident allegedly assaulted a 60-year-old autorickshaw driver, leaving him with injuries to his face. The accused, Rahul Bhosle, insisted his pet be called by her name - Lucy.

According to police officials, Bhosle has a record of five to six offences registered against him with Bhandup police station and was absconding from May 2021 to May 2022 from Mumbai city. “Soon after the FIR, Bhosle was arrested and sent to the court for remand,” said police sub inspector Abhijit Tekawade of the Bhandup police station.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Tuesday when Shivsagar Patil, 60, was returning home. He had reached MHADA colony in Bhandup where Rahul Bhosle called him and asked him to watch out f0r the dogs on the road.

Patil replied saying he did not see the “Kutta.” Apparently, this angered Bhosle. The accused told him not to refer his pet dog as “Kutta” but by her name - Lucy. According to Patil, Bhosle then started kicking his auto. This broke into an scuffle between the two. After abusing him, Bhosle held his collar and threatened to kill him, the victim alleged.

During the scuffle, Bhosale allegedly punched the 60-year-old in his face and rained blows on his body. “I sustained injuries and started to bleed from my face,” said the complainant in his statement to the police.

Bystanders intervened and Patil went to Mulund General Hospital where he received treatment. Around midnight, the victim approached the Bhandup police and recorded his statement. Based on his statement and the medical report, the police registered an FIR under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

Bhosle was subsequently arrested, said senior inspector Nitin Unhavane of the Bhandup police station.