Petrol price rises to 112.11 a litre, diesel at 102.89 in Mumbai

The petrol price crossed ₹112 in Mumbai on Wednesday. At an all-time high, a litre of petrol was priced at Rs.112.11 in the city and that of diesel at ₹102.89. Their prices were increased by 34 paise and 37 paise on Wednesday. The fuel prices remained stable for two days. On Tuesday, one litre of petrol was priced at ₹111.77 while that of diesel at ₹102.59.

In Thane, a litre of petrol crossed ₹112 mark as well on Wednesday and was priced at ₹112.24. A litre of diesel was available at ₹103.02.

Fuel prices surged in other cities as well. A litre of petrol crossed ₹106 in the national capital Delhi and was priced at ₹106.19 while diesel was available at ₹94.92 a litre.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at govt over rising fuel prices

In Hyderabad, one litre of petrol was priced at ₹110.46 while diesel was available at ₹103.56. In Chennai, a litre of petrol sold for Rs.103.31 and one litre of diesel was priced ₹99.26.

In Maharashtra’s Parbhani, a litre of petrol was priced at ₹114.64 on Wednesday while diesel was available at ₹104.43 in Amravati.