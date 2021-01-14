Petrol price soars to 91.07 a litre in Mumbai, diesel now at 81.34

Petrol prices on Wednesday touched a new high. The cost of one litre of petrol is now ₹91.07 while the cost of a litre of diesel in the city soared to ₹81.34. The fuel prices in the city have increased after seven days.

On January 7, the price of one litre of petrol in the city was ₹90.83, while a litre of diesel was priced at ₹81.07. The fuel prices across metro cities soared after oil prices witnessed an increase throughout last week.

In October 2018, the cost of one litre of petrol was ₹91.34 and cost of one litre of diesel was ₹80.10.

Motorists in the city are irked with the increase in petrol prices. “The lockdown imposed due to the spread of coronavirus in the city has already impacted the livelihood of people. Citizens in the city are using their private vehicles to commute and undertake important work. With the increased petrol prices, the financial burden increases. The government should bring the petrol prices under control and reduce the cost of both petrol and diesel in the city,” said Aarti Singh, a Vikhroli resident.

The Petrol Dealers Association have stated that they are going through unprecedented conditions. “The petrol dealers are earning a minimal commission over the sale. The issues of the dealers are also not addressed,” said M Venkatrao, president, Petrol Dealers Association.