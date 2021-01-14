Petrol price soars to ₹91.07 a litre in Mumbai, diesel now at ₹81.34
Petrol prices on Wednesday touched a new high. The cost of one litre of petrol is now ₹91.07 while the cost of a litre of diesel in the city soared to ₹81.34. The fuel prices in the city have increased after seven days.
On January 7, the price of one litre of petrol in the city was ₹90.83, while a litre of diesel was priced at ₹81.07. The fuel prices across metro cities soared after oil prices witnessed an increase throughout last week.
In October 2018, the cost of one litre of petrol was ₹91.34 and cost of one litre of diesel was ₹80.10.
Motorists in the city are irked with the increase in petrol prices. “The lockdown imposed due to the spread of coronavirus in the city has already impacted the livelihood of people. Citizens in the city are using their private vehicles to commute and undertake important work. With the increased petrol prices, the financial burden increases. The government should bring the petrol prices under control and reduce the cost of both petrol and diesel in the city,” said Aarti Singh, a Vikhroli resident.
The Petrol Dealers Association have stated that they are going through unprecedented conditions. “The petrol dealers are earning a minimal commission over the sale. The issues of the dealers are also not addressed,” said M Venkatrao, president, Petrol Dealers Association.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illegal building construction in Mumbai: HC relief for actor Sonu Sood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Maharashtra government revives Nariman Point-Colaba sea link plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police extends deadline for private establishments to install CCTVs within two months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elgar Parishad case: Sudha Bharadwaj allowed access to 5 books per month from outside jail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NMIMS files complaint, forms panel to look into online harassment complaints from Mumbai students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol price soars to ₹91.07 a litre in Mumbai, diesel now at ₹81.34
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Covid vaccination drive: Doctors on standby at 9 centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai second most congested city in the world after Moscow: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Patole may not be top contender for Maharashtra Congress chief’s post’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCPCR asks NIOS to address Mumbai parents’ concerns over Class 10, 12 exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Why Covid vaccines are stored at Parel, Not Kanjurmarg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fishermen can claim compensation only thrice a year for rescue of endangered marine life: Maharashtra fisheries department
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
481 more birds dead in Maharashtra, count soars to 2,395
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Election to two gram panchayats cancelled following allegations of post auctioning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tukaram Mundhe appointed as Maharashtra human rights commission secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox