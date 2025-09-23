Mumbai: After months of uncertainty, the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell finally announced the admission schedule for pharmacy courses on Monday. According to the notification, the process will begin on September 24 with the release of the seat matrix. Aspirants will be able to fill in their choice of colleges from September 25. Admissions are expected to be completed by November 12, after which the academic year will commence. Pharmacy admissions in state to begin after long delay

This year, the government has introduced significant changes to the admission process, aligning it more closely with the system used for engineering admissions. In the third round of centralised admissions, students will be allowed to freeze options for up to six colleges.

A total of 54,921 students who cleared the entrance test are eligible to participate in the process. They can submit their preferences between September 25 and 27. The first allotment list will be announced on September 29.

The CET Cell has clarified that the entire admission process will take place in four rounds. Students allotted a seat in any round must confirm their admission through their login. For this, two options will be available: “Freeze” and “Betterment.” If the student is satisfied with the allotted college, the “Freeze” option can be selected to secure the seat. If they wish to try for a better option in the next round, they must choose the “Betterment” option.

However, the CET Cell has introduced auto-freeze options for the first three rounds of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). This means that if a student is allotted their first-choice college in the first CAP round, the seat will be automatically frozen, and they cannot participate in further rounds. In the second CAP round, if a college from the top three choices is allotted, it will be auto-frozen. In the third round, this limit extends to any college among the first six preferences. Payment of the online fee at the time of confirmation is also mandatory. The CET Cell has also warned that if candidates submit incorrect documents or provide false information, their admission will be cancelled.

Every year, pharmacy institutions in the state must obtain approval from the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI). This routine process often causes delays. However, this year, repeated extensions and delayed announcements have created confusion among students and parents. As a result, the academic year will once again begin two to three months late.

Speaking about the admission process, Manjiri Gharat, principal of K.M. Kundnani Pharmacy Polytechnic, Ulhasnagar, said, “For the past four years, we have been witnessing delays in admissions to first-year degree and diploma courses. This affects the academic calendar, as both teachers and students are forced to rush through the syllabus.”

She added that the delay is also prompting many students who wish to pursue pharmacy to opt for other fields where admissions are confirmed on time. This is one of the reasons for vacant seats in pharmacy colleges.

The issue is not new. Last year as well, the B. Pharmacy admission process was delayed due to late schedule announcements and the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the assembly elections. Of the 48,051 available seats, only 31,827 were filled, leaving over 16,000 seats vacant.