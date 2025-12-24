Pigeons, strays, politics: Animal lovers shake up BMC polls

MUMBAI: Stray dogs, community dogs and pigeons – animal welfare is becoming a political flashpoint in Mumbai, pushing compassion into the heart of the upcoming municipal elections. Canine activists say they too are in the process of registering a political party – Animal Lovers Party (ALP) – although they will not contest the upcoming BMC elections (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

The row over pigeon-feeding could birth a political party, while those advocating for dogs, angered by the prospect of mass relocation, are sharpening their bite – they’re talking of a poll boycott.

Two movements, one agenda – how will politicians, and the people, respond?

On the pigeon issue, activists say they are in the final stages of registering the ‘Jan Kalyan Party’, and hope to finalise candidates within the next two days.

The party has emerged in response to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s closure of kabutarkhanas across the city, a decision taken on public health grounds.

Party leaders argue that the action lacks adequate scientific backing and ignores the cultural and religious significance of pigeon feeding, particularly among sections of the Jain community.

“This is jan kalyan welfare of people and animals together,” says Hardik Hundiya, national president of the Jan Kalyan Party. “Animals, especially pigeons, are being singled out in Mumbai without proper proof. We want peaceful coexistence, not selective targeting.”

The party claims it has found strong support in pockets such as Byculla, Lalbaug, Bhayandar, Vile Parle, Malad, Kandivali and Dadar, and is preparing to field candidates from these areas once the registration process is complete.

Hundiya says the party’s nominees will be selected based on their on-ground animal welfare work rather than political background.

Importantly, the Jan Kalyan Party is also keeping the door open to political alliances for the January 15 municipal elections. “If votes get split because we have the community’s support, we will stand with or later join any party that genuinely supports our cause,” Hundiya says, underlining that animal welfare would be central to any such understanding.

Party leaders also stress the importance of the Jain community, which has traditionally advocated non-violence and animal protection. “Many Jain saints and community members support feeding and protection of animals. Their philosophy aligns with what we stand for. When such communities come together, it becomes a moral as well as civic issue,” Hundiya adds.

Running alongside this is a far larger mobilisation around stray and community dogs, driven by opposition to relocation initiatives and fears of forced removal despite Supreme Court guidelines favouring sterilisation and coexistence.

Canine activists say they too are in the process of registering a political party – Animal Lovers Party (ALP) – although they will not contest the upcoming BMC elections.

Instead, dog welfare groups are taking a harder line: a complete boycott. “All 10,000 members and volunteers of our foundation have decided not to vote in this election,” says Roshan Pathak, of the Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Foundation. “And we are actively encouraging other animal lovers and families to do the same.”

Pathak adds that their party will conduct awareness and drives across the city, encouraging animal lovers to boycott the elections and join their ranks. He says the group plans to contest smaller local body elections in the next cycle, once registration is completed and groundwork is expanded.

“This is not a one-election idea. We are building something long-term, starting with nagar panchayats and smaller civic bodies,” he said.

The PAL Foundation, he adds, has a structured network of volunteers including lawyers, doctors and field workers, and has already pursued legal and administrative routes from petitions and court cases to repeated representations seeking feeding zones and action against cruelty. “We have done everything by the book. Still, police action against animal cruelty is rare, and our concerns are not taken seriously,” Pathak says.

Activists believe the scale of their community is being underestimated. “Entire families are part of this movement. Even if we don’t contest now, withholding votes itself can change outcomes,” Pathak says.

Together, the pigeon and dog movements reflect a shift in how animal welfare groups are engaging with electoral politics – showing how civic debates are being shaped by causes beyond people alone.