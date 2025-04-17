Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pillion rider dies after bike skids on Elphinstone Bridge

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 17, 2025 08:00 AM IST

The father of the deceased said he did not have any complaint to file so the police have registered an ADR in the accident.

MUMBAI: A 39-year-old pillion rider died after the bike skidded on the Elphinstone Bridge in Prabhadevi on Wednesday morning. The police have registered an accidental death report in the matter.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The deceased was identified as Jigar Dilip Gala, 39, resident of SV Road in Prabhadevi. His cousin, Bhavin Shah, was riding the bike at the time of the accident. Dadar police said they took the Elphinstone Bridge at around 6.15am on Wednesday and the bike skidded, causing them to fall.

As Jigar began bleeding, Bhavin rushed him to the KEM Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 7.40 am.

Dilip Gala, 69, Jigar’s father, runs a stationery store. “Dilip told us he doesn’t have a complaint against anyone. So, we have registered an ADR in the matter and not registered a case yet,” said the police officer.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Pillion rider dies after bike skids on Elphinstone Bridge
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On