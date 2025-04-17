Pillion rider dies after bike skids on Elphinstone Bridge

MUMBAI: A 39-year-old pillion rider died after the bike skidded on the Elphinstone Bridge in Prabhadevi on Wednesday morning. The police have registered an accidental death report in the matter. (Shutterstock)

The deceased was identified as Jigar Dilip Gala, 39, resident of SV Road in Prabhadevi. His cousin, Bhavin Shah, was riding the bike at the time of the accident. Dadar police said they took the Elphinstone Bridge at around 6.15am on Wednesday and the bike skidded, causing them to fall.

As Jigar began bleeding, Bhavin rushed him to the KEM Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 7.40 am.

Dilip Gala, 69, Jigar’s father, runs a stationery store. “Dilip told us he doesn’t have a complaint against anyone. So, we have registered an ADR in the matter and not registered a case yet,” said the police officer.