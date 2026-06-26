Mumbai: A major water pipeline burst in Andheri West on Thursday afternoon led to flooding on Link Road, disrupted traffic and briefly affected water supply in parts of the western suburbs. Pipeline burst floods Andheri road, disrupts water supply

The pipeline ruptured around 12.30pm near the SAB TV Junction on Link Road, close to Sanskar Jyot High School in Shastri Nagar. Large volumes of water gushed onto the road during peak supply hours, inundating the stretch and causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians.

According to officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) K-West ward water works department, the pipeline had weakened over time.

“The pipeline passes over a nallah and had gradually bent, leading to cracks that eventually caused the burst,” an official said.

The rupture affected water supply to areas including Four Bungalows and DN Nagar between 12.30pm and 2pm. Civic officials said alternate arrangements were made to restore supply through another source while repair work was undertaken.

The issue was first flagged on social media platform X by local citizens’ group Andheri LOCA, which tagged the BMC and sought immediate action. The group described the incident as a case of “massive water wastage”.

Videos of the burst soon circulated on social media, showing powerful jets of water shooting several feet into the air as vehicles cautiously navigated the waterlogged road.

Responding to complaints, the BMC said the matter had been registered through its grievance redressal system and that repairs were expected to be completed by the end of the day.