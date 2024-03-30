Plot allotment in greenbelt raises greens ire, MIDC says no tree will be cut

NAVI MUMBAI: The allotment of an open plot in the TTC industrial area of Pawane, which is part of a green belt, following a change of status of the land has irked the environmentalists as they fear around 200 trees will be cut. Plot allotment in green belt raises greens ire, MIDC says no tree will be cut at Pawne. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

However, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), which plans to allot the open space to the Project Affected Persons (PAP) says that they are following norms, and no trees will be cut.

The plot OS-7 (OS denotes open space) is at C-Block in the Thane-Belapur industrial belt. Amongst many chemical companies, it is reported to be the only green belt in the highly polluted area. The green belt on the plot had been developed over 20 years by a private company to which MIDC had leased the land.

MIDC has already allotted a 300 m plot from the total 1-acre plot recently to a company for hotel, lodging and boarding purposes.

“Environment continues to be sacrificed in the name of development,” award-winning tree lover and environmentalist, Aba Ranware, said. “Navi Mumbai is facing major pollution issues and the MIDC area is worse. The green belt there is like an oasis in the desert, why destroy it? Once the plots are allotted, there is no way the trees will survive.”

He added that there will be a lack of replantation, but it never really works as the survival rate is abysmally low due to lack of maintenance.

Dinanath Mhatre, a social activist and a PAP from Gothivali village says they have been waiting for their promised land for four years, but when MIDC comes up with an area which has trees. “Can’t they find any other place?” he said. “We certainly need our land but not at the cost of the environment as we are all suffering from the ill effects of pollution. MIDC has large tracts of land in the area and it can very well allot plots from there. Why choose a green belt?”

MIDC, however, denies any wrongdoing. MIDC regional officer Rajendra Borkar said, “There seems to be a misunderstanding and unnecessary controversy is being created since a plot was allotted to a company. No tree has been cut and a letter has been issued accordingly to the allottee company.”

He added, “The term of lease of the plot given to a company earlier had ended and hence it was withdrawn and part of it has now been given to another one. There is nothing more to it.”

Added MIDC executive engineer Rajaram Rathod, “We are allotting plots to PAPs in the area. The trees are in the periphery of the plot allotted now. There are no plans to cut the trees.”

He informed, “To ensure there is no confusion following the objections raised by the environmentalists, we have issued a letter to an allottee to which a part of the plot has been allotted for hotel, lodging and boarding use.”

He stated, “The allottee has been informed that there are trees along the plot, and they should not be cut, trimmed or replanted sans permission. If it is done, strict action will be taken, and a case will be registered under the Forest Act.”

The greens are not convinced though. Claimed B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, “No construction can take place there without removing any trees. One can see holes being dug on the roots of full-grown palm trees on the plot.”

Added Kumar who has written to the chief minister on the issue and launched a social media campaign #Save200TreesfromMIDCaxe, “They have changed the status of the plot which was open space to be able to sell plots there. The plans are obviously to uproot the twenty-year-old greenery.”

He informed, “Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has been doing regular tree census there. It is on their record as well and I have alerted the commissioner about it.”