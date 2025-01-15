PM Modi commissions 3 naval combat craft at Mumbai dockyard

Mumbai: Narendra Modi has reiterated India’s commitment to development over expansionism and its vision for a secure, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. Speaking at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, where he commissioned three naval combatants — INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and submarine INS Vaghsheer — Modi highlighted the nation’s progress in self-reliance and its pivotal role in global security. Modi reiterated India’s commitment to development over expansionism and its vision for a secure, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. (Yogesh Naik)

“India does not follow expansionism (vistarwad) but works with the spirit of development (Vikaswad),” said Modi. “Be it land, water, air, the deep sea, or infinite space, India is safeguarding its interests everywhere.”

The Prime Minister emphasised India’s emergence as a key maritime power and its recognition as a reliable partner in the Global South. “India is today acknowledged as the first responder across the Indian Ocean Region. The commissioning of these three vessels is a significant step towards empowering the Indian Navy for the 21st century,” he said.

Modi underscored India’s belief in ensuring an open and secure Indo-Pacific region and reiterated the “SAGAR” mantra—Security and Growth for All in the Region. He pointed to initiatives like “One Earth, One Family, One Future” during the G20 presidency and the “One Earth, One Health” vision during the COVID-19 pandemic as reflective of India’s inclusive philosophy.

“The world is our family, and we are committed to sabka saath, sabka vikas (together for everyone’s growth). Protecting traditional and territorial waters is vital for economic growth, energy security, and securing trade routes. Freedom of navigation and trade supply lines must be safeguarded. We need to protect this region from terrorism, arms, and drug trafficking to ensure a safe and prosperous maritime environment,” Modi stated.

Highlighting the significance of January 15 as a historic day for the Navy and for atmanirbharta (self-reliance), Modi paid tribute to Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for his contributions to maritime defence. “This is the first time a destroyer, a frigate, and a submarine have been commissioned on the same day. It is a matter of pride that all these platforms are made in India,” he said.

Modi recalled commissioning INS Kalvari, the first Scorpene-class submarine, and expressed pride in commissioning INS Vaghsheer, the last of the P75-class submarines. He commended the Navy’s role as the first responder in crises and the trust it has garnered globally.

“The way Indian forces have embraced atmanirbharta is commendable. In times of need, relying less on other nations boosts our confidence. Our forces have identified over 5,000 items that no longer need to be imported,” he said. Modi also praised Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders for constructing 33 ships and seven submarines, highlighting key projects such as INS Vikrant, INS Arihant, and INS Arighat.

India, he noted, is now exporting defence equipment to over 100 nations. “For every ₹1 invested in shipbuilding, ₹1.82 is returned to the economy. With 60 vessels currently under construction and ₹1.5 lakh crore being invested, the impact on the economy amounts to nearly ₹3 lakh crore,” Modi remarked.

The newly commissioned vessels include:

INS Surat: The fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, featuring 75% indigenous content and state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages.

INS Nilgiri: The lead ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, showcasing advanced stealth capabilities.

INS Vaghsheer: The sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, marking a milestone in India’s naval capabilities.