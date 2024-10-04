PM Modi in Thane: Total ban on vehicles entering city from Friday to Saturday

Mumbai: In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kasarvadavali in Thane on October 5, Navi Mumbai police have imposed a complete ban on heavy vehicles entering Thane. Navi Mumbai police have imposed a complete ban on heavy vehicles entering Thane, in preparation for the PM's visit, 2023. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The restriction will be in effect from Friday midnight to Saturday midnight, prohibiting the movement of heavy vehicles from Navi Mumbai towards Thane.

The timing of the PM's visit coincides with the Navratri festival, which is expected to cause heavy traffic on major arterial roads, including the Thane-Panvel road. An official explained, "Especially on the Pune and Goa highways, the traffic will be more due to festival season. To ensure there are no issues faced during the PM's visit, the ban on entry of heavy vehicles into Thane was imposed."

The Navi Mumbai traffic police have issued a notification outlining alternative routes for heavy vehicles travelling towards Thane from Navi Mumbai. Vehicles bound for Nashik will be required to travel via JNPT junction - Karjat - Murbad - Shahpur - Kasara - Igatpuri route.

For vehicles heading to Gujarat, the designated route is JNPT junction - Karjat - Murbad - Shahpur - Wada - Manor Toll Naka from JNPT junction near Panvel.

An additional alternate route has been established from JNPT junction via the Pune expressway to Chakan, from where vehicles can take the Ahmednagar-Nashik highway to reach their destinations.

The official clarified, "No vehicle carrying essential goods will be affected by the restriction. The ban is specifically for vehicles going through Navi Mumbai to Thane route. There will be check points to ensure no heavy vehicle enters the routes that are restricted."

Checkpoints will be established at strategic locations including Kharpada, T point, Rabale, Taloja, Mahape-Shilphata, Chandni chowk at Nhava Sheva, Uran and Gavhan phata.