PM Narendra Modi traded national pride for business: Uddhav Thackeray

MUMBAI: A day before the monsoon session of parliament, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government of negligence in the Pahalgam terrorist attack and for trading national pride in the interest of business. Thackeray slammed Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah over the Pahalgam terrorist attack, asking how terrorists were able to reach deep into Indian territory, and where they had vanished after the attack.

In the second part of an interview to his party’s mouthpiece Saamana, published on Sunday, Thackeray also said that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and he would together fulfil the dream of Maharashtra.

“Raj Thackeray and I can speak with each other any time. We are Thackerays. We do everything in the open, not secretly. If some have a problem with our reunion, we don’t care. People, including many Muslims are happy about our reunion.”

Thackeray slammed Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah over the Pahalgam terrorist attack, asking how terrorists were able to reach deep into Indian territory, and where they had vanished after the attack. “Why couldn’t the Modi government get them.”

He also blamed the Modi government for the loss of lives in the attack as the families had relied on the government’s claims that there was no danger lurking in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. “I salute the bravery of the Indian armed forces for their action in response to the Pahalgam attack. It’s the central government that was negligent. Tourists relied on the government’s claims about the situation in Kashmir,” said Thackeray.

Referring to claims by US President Donald Trump that he had brokered a post-Pahalgam military ceasefire between India and Pakistan, using trade deals as leverage, Thackeray alleged that by accepting the ceasefire, Modi had compromised national pride in the interests of business.

“Trump said that trade was the reason behind stopping the military action. Whose business? What kind of business? Let the people know. This regime has made elections a business, power a business and now they are trading our country too. For businessmen, the country is secondary,” said Thackeray.

Thackeray also commented on the statement made by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, that a person should retire on turning 75. The Sena (UBT) chief said that Bhagwat must have had someone in mind as a replacement for Modi, while making the statement. He added that Modi would turn this into high drama, announcing his resignation and then asking party workers to demonstrate on the streets so that he could take back his resignation.

While speaking on the attempt by the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra to introduce Hindi as the third language in primary schools, Thackeray said, “We respect every state in the country and its language but imposing Hindi will not be tolerated.”

BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said Thackeray’s interview to Saamana betrays a confused mind. He said that while Thackeray criticises the BJP government over the Adani Group and the Dharavi redevelopment project, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was only implementing a decision taken during the MVA government regarding the Dharavi project.

“Thackeray once dared chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying either he or Fadnavis would be left standing after the elections. Now Thackeray is offering the CM suggestions. The interview reveals that his mind is full of contradictions and confusion,” said Upadhye.