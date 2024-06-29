 PMC seizes 1 tonne of banned plastic bags, fines traders ₹55,000 | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
PMC seizes 1 tonne of banned plastic bags, fines traders 55,000

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
Jun 29, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Panvel: In a record-breaking operation, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has confiscated 1 tonne of banned single-use plastic bags within its jurisdiction. Traders found in possession of the stock were fined a total of 55,000.

The drive, led by deputy municipal commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, was conducted under the orders of municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale in Panvel, Kamothe, Kalamboli, and Kharghar. Civic health inspectors, sanitation inspectors, cleanliness supervisors, and other personnel participated in the operation.

During the drive in Kharghar, 640 kg of plastic was seized, resulting in a fine of 10,000. In Kalamboli, 95 kg of plastic was confiscated, and a fine of 15,000 was collected. In Kamothe and Panvel, 265 kg of plastic bags were seized, and 30,000 was recovered in fines.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India’s notification, the production, trade, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of single-use plastic are banned.

“PMC is taking strict action against those dealing in banned plastics. The amended Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 specify that the first violation of the ban will attract a 5,000 fine, while a second violation will lead to a 10,000 fine. For a third violation, a fine of 25,000 is prescribed by law, along with a three-month jail term,” said Chitale. “There will be no letup in our action as we aim to eradicate this menace in the city. More such drives will be conducted in the coming days.”

Kunal Jaitpal, a resident of Panvel, commented, “Plastic bags are available all over the city, and shopkeepers brazenly use them. It is good that the civic body has become serious about it; however, it needs to do more than what it has done so far. Only a relentless drive with surprise checks will help control the use of these plastic bags. It is very necessary as it is harming the environment, and several drains are also choked because of them.”

